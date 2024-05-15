Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Cashier, the first profession affected by automation in the US

I.Ghe.
English Section / 15 mai

Cashier, the first profession affected by automation in the US

Versiunea în limba română

Cashiers will be the first employees affected by automation in the US, according to a report on Statista.com, which cites the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Projections analysis.

According to the 2022-2023 analysis, a paper that looks at the US labor market as a whole for the next 10 years, projecting changes in employment by occupation and revealing which jobs are most at risk of automation or other technological and societal changes, four occupational groups have been identified that are expected to experience significant job losses over the next decade: clerical and administrative support, manufacturing, sales and related occupations , as well as various occupations in agriculture, fishing and forestry.

According to the study, cashiers, who are at risk of being replaced by self-checkouts, are projected to experience the largest decline in employment over the next decade in the U.S., with 348,100 fewer jobs in 2032 than in 2022. Other the jobs at the top of the list are secretaries, office workers and customer service workers, each of these occupations expected to see a decline in jobs by more than 150,000 by 2032.

Looking at relative employment changes, word processors and typists (-39%) and watchmakers and watchmakers (- 30%) are most at risk of losing their jobs, along with other relatively rare occupations found at the top of the list.

The authors of the Statista article also point out that prior to the advent of ChatGPT and other AI tools that threatened to take over our jobs, technological advances had changed the way people work, causing some occupations to disappear while others emerged. For example, people used to work as live alarm clocks before alarm clocks were invented. "Knocker uppers", as they were called, walked around industrial England wielding a long stick with which they knocked on the doors of workers' homes to wake them up in time for their shifts. There were also "computers" long before the arrival of personal computers. They were people who performed mathematical calculations, a service that is no longer needed today.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 mai
Ediţia din 15.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6109
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0812
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7827
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.7572

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
ccib.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb