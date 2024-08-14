Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Changes regarding organization and development Baccalaureate and National Assessment

O.D.
English Section / 14 august

Versiunea în limba română

The big school exams have entered the area of changes and adjustments. The Ministry of Education announces the launch in public consultation of the projects regarding the organization and conduct of the National Assessment for the graduates of class VIII (EN VIII), in the school year 2024 - 2025, and the national Baccalaureate exam - 2025, the main proposed innovation being that of it is allowed to view the works after displaying the initial results and before appeals. According to the Ministry of Education, for a better substantiation of the decision regarding the appeal of the grade obtained at the initial assessment, the provision was introduced to allow the viewing of the works after the initial results are displayed and before the appeals, both at the National Assessment and at the Baccalaureate. Filing the appeal is not conditioned by viewing the papers, which will be done at the exam centers. Along with the calendars of the National Assessment and Baccalaureate exams, the simulation calendars of the national exams, respectively national assessment and baccalaureate, are also published. Regarding the dates for the tests of the national exams (EN VIII and Baccalaureate 2025), the Ministry of Education proposes: "The conduct of the tests of competences within the Baccalaureate exam between January 27 and February 7; Conducting the written tests - for both exams - before the end of June; Extending the period for submitting appeals, given the option to view the written works". The current proposal for calendars is based on the need to take into account the evolution towards extreme levels of temperatures during the summer, which can affect the performance of candidates and on the requests to identify a functional solution that allows candidates whose enrollment in education higher depends on the presentation of the Baccalaureate diploma, states the ministry. The alternative variant taken into account at the level of the Ministry of Education involves the beginning of the written tests of the National Assessment, respectively of the Baccalaureate after the completion of the courses of the school year 2024 - 2025 (June 20, 2025), as follows: "National Assessment 2025 written tests: June 23 - 25 (the entire process to be completed on July 9, with the display of the final results); Written tests for the national Baccalaureate exam: June 30 - July 3 (the whole process to be completed on July 15, with the publication of the final results)". The Ministry of Education reminds that the final form of the documents will be approved by ministerial order after the consultation stage, scheduled to end on August 26.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

