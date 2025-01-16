Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
China Successfully Develops an "Artificial Sun"

O.D.
16 ianuarie

China has announced the completion of a high-performance linear plasma generator, called SWORD (Superconducting Plasma Wall Interaction Linear Device), which represents a significant step in nuclear fusion energy research. The Hefei Institute of Physical Sciences, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, made the achievement public this week, according to the Xinhua news agency.

A vital tool for further research

SWORD is designed to test materials that will come into contact with plasma in nuclear fusion reactors. The device measures 15.5 meters in length, weighs 22.5 tons and can generate an extremely dense flow of plasma particles, reaching 10¹² particles per second per square centimeter. It can operate continuously for more than 24 hours, a key factor for rigorous testing of materials. This advanced technology supports the development of the "Artificial Sun", a nuclear fusion project designed to generate clean and sustainable energy using readily available materials such as seawater.

A global challenge solved

Developing materials that can withstand the extreme conditions inside the reactor is one of the biggest challenges to achieving controlled nuclear fusion. The plasma generated in these reactors reaches extremely high temperatures and particle densities, which requires detailed and precise testing. Zhou Haishan, a researcher at the Institute for Advanced Study of Plasma Physics, highlighted the importance of SWORD in overcoming these challenges. "It is essential to develop materials that can withstand intense plasma bombardment, and SWORD provides a unique experimental environment for this purpose," Zhou explained.

Support for international research

In addition to supporting domestic projects such as EAST (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak), SWORD will be available for international collaborations, thus promoting global research in the field of nuclear fusion. With this achievement, China becomes the second country, after the Netherlands, to develop such a high-flux linear plasma generator. The development of the device, which took more than five years, underlines China's commitment to clean and sustainable energy research.

The Future of Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear fusion devices, often referred to as "artificial suns", are designed to replicate the nuclear processes inside the Sun. They could become an inexhaustible source of clean energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels. By developing SWORD, China is strengthening its leadership in nuclear fusion research and taking an important step towards realizing the dream of a clean and sustainable energy source for the future.

