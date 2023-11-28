Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

COP28 - Climate Change, a Threat to Human Health

O.D.
English Section / 28 noiembrie

COP28 - Climate Change, a Threat to Human Health

Versiunea în limba română

Humanity is facing increasingly numerous threats, many of which are self-inflicted, and nature seems less willing to aid humans. Experts argue that we have reached a point of no return, and if humanity does not realize the gravity of the situation, the future will not be bright at all. Climate change poses a multiple threat to human health, and the United Nations Climate Action Conference (COP28), starting on Thursday, will dedicate, for the first time in the event's history, a day to this subject.

"To avoid catastrophic effects on health and prevent millions of deaths," the World Health Organization, along with other health experts and environmental organizations, asserts that the average temperature increase on Earth must be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. However, the planet is currently heading towards a warming of 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius by 2100, according to the UN. Although no human being is immune to the health effects, the most vulnerable and disadvantaged, including children, women, the elderly, migrants, or inhabitants of underdeveloped countries - which emit the least amount of greenhouse gases - are exposed more rapidly and with greater impact, according to experts.

The year 2023 is already forecasted to be the hottest ever recorded. As global warming continues, more frequent and intense heatwaves will increasingly impact the human body. In 2022, Earth's inhabitants were exposed, on average, to 86 days of potentially lethal temperatures. The most vulnerable individuals pay the heaviest toll. The number of people over 65 who lost their lives due to heatwaves increased by 85% in the periods 1991-2000 and 2013-2022, according to a landmark report published this week in the medical journal The Lancet. In Europe alone, heat caused over 70,000 deaths last summer, researchers stated this week, following a revised estimate increase from the previous figure of 62,000 victims. Nearly five times as many people globally are at risk of dying from extreme heat effects by 2050, according to a "countdown" published by The Lancet. Increasingly frequent droughts also expose millions of people to famine. From the perspective of a 2-degree Celsius warming by 2100, millions more people than at present will be affected by moderate to severe food insecurity by mid-century. Other extreme weather events, such as storms, floods, and fires, cause deaths or promote the onset of conditions.

Exacerbated by climate change, air pollution increases the risk of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular accidents, diabetes, or cancer, and, according to experts, has comparable, or even more severe, effects than smoking or alcohol. Thus, the atmosphere contains gases, heavy metals, fine particles, mainly resulting from fossil fuels, which can pass through the lung barrier and enter the bloodstream. Although more visible during peak pollution periods when respiratory infections and allergies increase, the most harmful effects are associated with long-term exposure. Over four million: this is, according to the WHO, the number of premature deaths caused by outdoor air pollution globally every year. As a ray of hope, these premature deaths have decreased by almost 16% since 2015, mainly due to reduced coal consumption, according to The Lancet's "countdown."

Climate disruptions - temperature and precipitation changes - also intensify infectious and parasitic diseases. This particularly concerns new areas affected by mosquitoes, birds, but also mammals involved in epidemics caused by viruses (dengue, chikungunya, Zika, West Nile virus), bacteria (plague, Lyme disease), animals, or parasites (malaria). The spread of dengue fever could increase by 36% with a global warming of 2 degrees Celsius by 2100, according to The Lancet report. And, with the warming of the oceans, more coastal areas will become conducive to the transmission of the Vibrio bacterium, which causes cholera. Storms and floods can create stagnant water, favorable for mosquito breeding, while heatwaves favor waterborne infections.

Anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress - climate disruptions also pose a risk to mental health, especially for individuals with clinical pathologies, according to specialists. The direct effects of natural disasters and heatwaves are compounded by indirect effects, such as eco-anxiety, which particularly affects young people.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

28 noiembrie
Ediţia din 28.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
GALA BURSA 2023
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
hidroelectrica.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9702
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5369
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1561
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7250
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur293.8593

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
ccib.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb