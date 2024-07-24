Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Dumitru Chisăliţă, AEI: "We have certain networks that cannot carry as much electricity as people want to consume in the evening"

G.M.
English Section #Energie / 24 iulie

Dumitru Chisăliţă, AEI: "We have certain networks that cannot carry as much electricity as people want to consume in the evening"

Versiunea în limba română

The current situation we are facing is based on several major systemic causes, claims Dumitru Chisăliţă, president of the Intelligent Energy Association.

Mr. Chisăliţă told us: "The first is the lack of electricity transport capacity on certain networks, generally neighborhoods, streets or certain areas, due to the chaotic approach to the development of consumption in the last 30 years and due to the fact that no upgrading has been done in terms of installed power or how much an apartment actually consumes compared to when it was built, i.e. the 60s-70s-80s. We have certain networks that cannot carry as much electricity as everyone wants to consume at 6, 7 or 8 p.m. The second problem is related to sources. On the one hand, the national sources - because we are used to putting all the sources in the same situation, regardless of whether we are talking about wind, solar - and we think that we have energy from them anytime and anyway. It's not like that. Now the authorities have realized that there are times when Romania usually does not consume, it does not have a history to analyze, especially regarding the consumption peak during the summer, which did not exist in our country. Evening consumption cannot be covered by wind and solar production capacities, because they are no longer able to cope. Normally, we used to have 2000 or even 3000 Megawatt hours produced per day by wind, and now during the hot season we have not been able to do even 1000 MW hours for many days, which has led to a difference between production and consumption that has increased these days . Moreover, security sources that can work regardless of the weather and regardless of outside temperatures are not enough either. This has behind it causes that are also systemic. When you come with insecure energy - such as wind or solar energy, you must necessarily have a capacity to either generate energy in reserve or store it. We did not respect this rule and here we are in the current situation".

The President of AEI showed that another cause is imports during the evening, because the situation would have been different if the consumption peak in our country had been in the middle of the day.

Dumitru Chisăliţă specified: "If we had a profile with a consumption peak at noon, it would be much healthier to import than to produce anything, because in that interval the imported energy would be very cheap. Unfortunately, we have the peak of consumption in the evening, when everyone wants to consume: Hungarians, Serbs, Bulgarians, and those from the Republic of Moldova, but also those from Ukraine. That is why import prices during the evening are very high. This is a systemic matter and is not solved by removing a group or introducing a generation group into the national energy system. Such a measure only solves the problem in the short term, for a day or a maximum of a week. Especially since for a month and a half the Ukrainians have been importing a lot of energy from Western European countries, after the Russians destroyed several of their production capacities, which led to an increase in the price of electricity."

As for remedying the current situation, the energy expert argues that in the short term the solution is to reduce consumption due to insufficient capacities in the energy production sector.

The President of AEI is categorical: "There is no other option; reducing consumption is the only way. At the national level we have two options: reducing consumption and coming up with complementary sources of energy. But this measure is an emergency measure, with which you get through the week at most. In the medium and long term, we need to describe what the new model of the energy system is, and on it - which probably means development of production capacity, storage capacity, reserve capacity, transport capacity, interconnection capacity - we can really build a system that is plausible to withstand under all conditions and in all situations. However, this is being built over a period between 5 and 15 years and needs investments worth several hundred billion euros".

Dumitru Chisăliţă also states that a much cheaper solution would be to move the consumption peak, but unfortunately this is misunderstood and ridiculed, although in the opinion of the energy expert, the current consumption peak affects energy safety and security and makes energy bills more expensive. He argues that moving the consumption peak has the least impact on the price of a bill, without making investments that must be amortized and paid for over time by consumers.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

DIN ACELAŞI DOMENIU

Energie

Citeşte toate articolele din Energie

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie
Ediţia din 24.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9729
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5749
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1357
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9082
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.1460

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb