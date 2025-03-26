Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

EduLib Library, expanded for Romanian students in the diaspora

O.D.
English Section / 26 martie

EduLib Library, expanded for Romanian students in the diaspora

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) announced the opening of the EduLib Library to Romanian schools in communities abroad, with the objective of promoting the Romanian language and education in the mother tongue. EduLib is a digital platform intended for students and teachers in the gymnasium cycle, providing over 3,700 lessons that can be integrated into the educational process. This initiative comes as an important support for Romanian communities abroad, facilitating access to educational materials in Romanian.

The Minister of Education, prof. univ. dr. Daniel David, emphasized that the first consultations for the implementation of this project took place with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Dan Perciun. The two officials decided to organize an event to launch this initiative, with the technical and operational details to be established in the coming period. "We made this decision also following the context created by the discussions at the level of presidents and governments between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, in order to support education in Romanian in all interested Romanian communities", declared Minister Daniel David. Expanding access to the EduLib Library represents an important step in supporting Romanian education abroad and a significant effort to maintain the cultural and linguistic identity of Romanians in the diaspora.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 martie
Ediţia din 26.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9754
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5966
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2112
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9532
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur446.9489

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb