Emotions: National assessment simulations begin

The first emotions related to the exams of 2024 are appearing. Students and teachers will be able to find out where they are with subject acquisition/teaching. VIIIth grade students will take, today, the Romanian Language test as part of the national evaluation simulation, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. Tomorrow, they will take the Mathematics test, and the students from the national minorities will participate, on Wednesday, in the Mother Language and Literature test. The results will be announced on February 23. Tests start at 9:00 a.m., when the topics will be distributed in each room. Students' access to the classrooms is allowed until 8:30. The time allotted for the development of a written paper is two hours. The purpose of the simulation is to acquaint students with the rigors of a real exam, but also to optimize the results obtained by students from pre-university education at the end of secondary school studies. The communication of the results will be anonymized, using the individual codes that replace the names and surnames of the candidates. The results obtained during the simulation are analyzed at the level of each educational unit through individual discussions with the students, debates at the class level, meetings with the parents, as well as at the level of the teaching council, in order to adopt measures to improve school performance in view of the exams this summer . The grades for the simulation are not contested and are not included in the catalog. However, in exceptional situations where it is desired to record the notes in the catalog, this can be done based on a written request submitted by those interested.