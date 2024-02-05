Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Emotions: National assessment simulations begin

O.D.
English Section / 5 februarie

Emotions: National assessment simulations begin

Versiunea în limba română

The first emotions related to the exams of 2024 are appearing. Students and teachers will be able to find out where they are with subject acquisition/teaching. VIIIth grade students will take, today, the Romanian Language test as part of the national evaluation simulation, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. Tomorrow, they will take the Mathematics test, and the students from the national minorities will participate, on Wednesday, in the Mother Language and Literature test. The results will be announced on February 23. Tests start at 9:00 a.m., when the topics will be distributed in each room. Students' access to the classrooms is allowed until 8:30. The time allotted for the development of a written paper is two hours. The purpose of the simulation is to acquaint students with the rigors of a real exam, but also to optimize the results obtained by students from pre-university education at the end of secondary school studies. The communication of the results will be anonymized, using the individual codes that replace the names and surnames of the candidates. The results obtained during the simulation are analyzed at the level of each educational unit through individual discussions with the students, debates at the class level, meetings with the parents, as well as at the level of the teaching council, in order to adopt measures to improve school performance in view of the exams this summer . The grades for the simulation are not contested and are not included in the catalog. However, in exceptional situations where it is desired to record the notes in the catalog, this can be done based on a written request submitted by those interested.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

05 februarie
Ediţia din 05.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

02 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9728
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5697
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3393
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8308
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.8048

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb