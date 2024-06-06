Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Europe Elect survey: EPP, in first place in the European parliamentary elections

George Marinescu
English Section / 6 iunie

Europe Elect survey: EPP, in first place in the European parliamentary elections

Versiunea în limba română

The European People's Party (EPP) looks set to win the European Parliament elections, with 182 MEPs, to be seconded by the European Social Democrats (S&D) with 136 seats, according to the latest Europe Elect poll for Euractiv ahead of the election this week's European elections, which, depending on each member state, take place between June 6-9. Together with the liberal group Renew Europe, which would, according to the quoted source, obtain 81 seats, the centrist majority, which has dominated the European Parliament for the past five years, will prevail with 399 out of 720 MEPs, i.e. a three-thirds majority of 55. 4%.

This majority could be more consistent, if - despite the disagreements of S&D and Renew Europe regarding a negotiation with some conservative parties or close to the extreme right - it will also collaborate, as the EPP wants, with the political formation Fratelli d'Italia led by the prime minister Italian Giorgia Meloni.

Even without this collaboration, the quoted source claims that the three European political forces - EPP, S&D and Renew Europe - will retain control over the policy-making cycle in the European Parliament and have a say in key decisions such as the budget European Union.

According to Europe Elect, while both EPP and S&D expect to keep roughly the same seats as before, Renew Europe will see a 20-seat reduction in the number of MEPs in the European Parliament elections, from 102 - in the period 2019-2024 - to 81 seats. It means Renew is fighting for third place in the European Parliament alongside the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and the right-wing Identity and Democracy (ID) faction. The cited source claims that the loss of those from Renew Europe can be partly explained by the electoral disaster of the liberal Spanish party Ciudadanos, which has had 8 MEPs in the last five years. After the very poor result in the Spanish elections, the parliamentarians and leadership of the Ciudadanos party left the political formation and joined the People's Party of Spain, which belongs to the EPP. It seems that the failure of the French liberals will also contribute to the electoral failure of Renew Europe, where the coalition around President Emmanuel Macron would obtain only 15 seats in the European Parliament compared to the 23 it had in the period 2019-2024, according to the cited source.

As for the grouping of the European Greens, they would get 55 MEPs, 17 fewer than in the recent legislature, 2019-2024. Although the Greens played an important role in the adoption of the Green Deal legislation, their loss of seats risks reducing the group's importance and negotiating position in the EU Parliament, Europe Elect points out. Although the Greens have gained new members from Eastern and Southern Europe over the past five years, this will only partially offset the losses. Around five places will come from Spain, Latvia, Croatia and Slovenia.

The expected losses of the Liberals and Greens, as well as the gains of the conservative and far-right parties, will dilute the traditional majority of the center and shift the balance of power to the right. The right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia party, are expected to increase from 68 to 79 seats. The right-wing group Identity and Democracy (ID) would gain an additional ten seats, bringing its total to 69 MEPs. The success that the two political groups will register, will lead to certain mandatory concessions from the EPP and S&D at the time of the elaboration of normative acts in the European Parliament. Moreover, both ECR and ID could give the EPP the possibility to block certain normative acts initiated by S&D and Renew Europe. A first step in this direction was taken last year, when the ECR and the ID tried to block the natural habitat restoration law in Europe. If the question of blocking this act were to arise now, the conservative right together with the EPP will have enough votes to do so, according to the quoted source. will have enough seats to achieve a blocking majority if necessary.

However, if Giorgia Meloni unites the European conservative right around her, as Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orban and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki are demanding, that group would become the second political force in the European Parliament, with 160 MEPs.

As for the European Left, according to the cited source, it will remain at 38 deputies, i.e. the same number from the 2019-2024 legislature. However, the future of the far-left group is uncertain, as Sahra Wagenknecht, the representative of the new conservative alliance of the populist left (BSW) recently confirmed that she has found enough support to form a new political group in the European Parliament, which could mean the defection of some members of the European Left to the BSW.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

06 iunie
Ediţia din 06.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9758
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5752
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1273
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8456
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.0966

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb