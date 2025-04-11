Europe tightens legislation against microplastic pollution

Versiunea în limba română

The European Commission, the European Parliament and the member states of the European Union have reached a compromise on stricter legislation against microplastic pollution, according to AFP. The new regulation aims in particular to combat the spread of plastic granules - also known as "mermaid tears" - that end up in rivers, beaches and oceans. The final adoption of the regulation is expected in the coming months.

• Who will be affected by the new rules?

Plastic granules, with dimensions of up to 5 mm, are the raw material for many plastic objects. Companies that produce, transport or process such materials will be required to: assess the risks of losing the granules, implement preventive measures, intervene quickly to clean up in the event of accidental pollution.

• Differentiated obligations according to company size

Large companies, which handle more than 1,500 tonnes of microplastics per year, will be required to obtain regular certification from an independent body and comply with strict rules, under the risk of sanctions. Small businesses benefit from a more relaxed regime:

if they produce more than 1,500 tonnes, they must obtain a single certification within five years; those below this threshold will only have to submit a self-declaration.

• Controversy and compromises

Negotiations have focused in recent days on the inclusion of small businesses in the regulation. While the European Commission has advocated for their exemption, in the spirit of a general policy of administrative simplification, France has called for their inclusion starting from a threshold of 1,000 tonnes. The final compromise: setting the threshold at 1,500 tonnes, with different procedures for large and small producers.

• NGO Reactions

The European NGO coalition Rethink Plastic welcomed the EU initiative, calling it a major step against microplastic pollution. However, the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) warns that "delays and arbitrary exemptions" for small companies could reduce the effectiveness of the measures. "It's a start, but the real impact depends on enforcement," said Amy Youngman, a representative of the EIA.

• Maritime transport, a sensitive issue

Another controversial topic in the negotiations was the inclusion of maritime transport in the regulation. Although some states - such as Cyprus, Malta, Croatia and Greece - opposed it, given their economic dependence on the maritime industry, the regulation nevertheless includes this activity in its scope. In 2019, between 52,140 and 184,290 tonnes of plastic pellets were lost to nature in the EU, according to estimates. Maritime transport accounted for about 38% of the total amount transported in 2022, according to European Commission data.

Microplastics are not biodegradable and can persist in the environment for decades. Therefore, European authorities consider that preventing their loss is crucial to protect aquatic ecosystems and public health.