Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Europe tightens legislation against microplastic pollution

Octavian Dan
English Section / 11 aprilie

Europe tightens legislation against microplastic pollution

Versiunea în limba română

The European Commission, the European Parliament and the member states of the European Union have reached a compromise on stricter legislation against microplastic pollution, according to AFP. The new regulation aims in particular to combat the spread of plastic granules - also known as "mermaid tears" - that end up in rivers, beaches and oceans. The final adoption of the regulation is expected in the coming months.

Who will be affected by the new rules?

Plastic granules, with dimensions of up to 5 mm, are the raw material for many plastic objects. Companies that produce, transport or process such materials will be required to: assess the risks of losing the granules, implement preventive measures, intervene quickly to clean up in the event of accidental pollution.

Differentiated obligations according to company size

Large companies, which handle more than 1,500 tonnes of microplastics per year, will be required to obtain regular certification from an independent body and comply with strict rules, under the risk of sanctions. Small businesses benefit from a more relaxed regime:

if they produce more than 1,500 tonnes, they must obtain a single certification within five years; those below this threshold will only have to submit a self-declaration.

Controversy and compromises

Negotiations have focused in recent days on the inclusion of small businesses in the regulation. While the European Commission has advocated for their exemption, in the spirit of a general policy of administrative simplification, France has called for their inclusion starting from a threshold of 1,000 tonnes. The final compromise: setting the threshold at 1,500 tonnes, with different procedures for large and small producers.

NGO Reactions

The European NGO coalition Rethink Plastic welcomed the EU initiative, calling it a major step against microplastic pollution. However, the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) warns that "delays and arbitrary exemptions" for small companies could reduce the effectiveness of the measures. "It's a start, but the real impact depends on enforcement," said Amy Youngman, a representative of the EIA.

Maritime transport, a sensitive issue

Another controversial topic in the negotiations was the inclusion of maritime transport in the regulation. Although some states - such as Cyprus, Malta, Croatia and Greece - opposed it, given their economic dependence on the maritime industry, the regulation nevertheless includes this activity in its scope. In 2019, between 52,140 and 184,290 tonnes of plastic pellets were lost to nature in the EU, according to estimates. Maritime transport accounted for about 38% of the total amount transported in 2022, according to European Commission data.

Microplastics are not biodegradable and can persist in the environment for decades. Therefore, European authorities consider that preventing their loss is crucial to protect aquatic ecosystems and public health.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

11 aprilie
Ediţia din 11.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9772
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5061
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3426
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7999
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur450.7054

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA

Dosar BURSA - America azi: Izolare, Polarizare, Reconfigurare Globală

Această ediţie specială, publicată sub egida ziarului BURSA, reuneşte într-un volum coerent o analiză aprofundată şi stratificată a celei mai spectaculoase reveniri politice din istoria Statelor Unite ale Americii: al doilea mandat al lui Donald J. Trump

Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb