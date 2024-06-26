Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

European money to support the Contracts for Difference scheme

I.Ghe.
English Section / 26 iunie

European money to support the Contracts for Difference scheme

Versiunea în limba română

The central authorities in Bucharest received 1.09 billion euros from the European Union, through the Modernization Fund, for the financing of contracts for difference (CfD), through which the price of electricity will be fixed for a period of 15 years. This price will be indexed only to the inflation rate in the euro area, regardless of how the European market will evolve, the financing scheme will be reflected in the invoices issued over the 15 years. For CfDs, the Romanian state will organize public procurement procedures, with separate bids for the wind and photovoltaic sectors, for capacities of 5,000 MW, within which the beneficiaries will also propose an exercise price in addition to the project. The maximum starting prices will be 91 euros/MWh for photovoltaics and 93 euros/MWh for wind turbines.

The amount granted to Romania by the European Commission from the Modernization Fund is the largest, if we take into account that the remaining 1.87 billion euros is divided among 9 EU member states: Bulgaria (65.2 million euros), Croatia (52 million euros) , Czech Republic (835.2 million euros), Estonia (24.1 million euros), Hungary (76.8 million euros), Latvia (26.8 million euros). million), Lithuania (59 million euros), Poland (697.5 million euros) and Slovakia (35 million euros).

Through the 2.967 billion euros paid through the Modernization Fund, 39 energy projects in the 10 EU member states are supported, more precisely the modernization of energy systems, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the energy, industry and transport sectors and the improvement of energy efficiency. These investments help Member States meet their climate and energy targets and contribute to the EU's long-term goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Supported projects focus on the generation of electricity from renewable sources, the use and deployment of renewable energy sources, the modernization of energy networks and energy efficiency.

We remind you that the Modernization Fund helps thirteen Member States with lower incomes in their transition to climate neutrality. The beneficiary Member States are Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Greece, Portugal and Slovenia. The modernization fund applies for the period 2021-2030. The fund for modernization is made up of the revenues obtained by auctioning on the market 2% of greenhouse gas emission certificates (GHG) at the EU level, for the period 2021-2030 and Romania has allocated a percentage of 11.98% of the total of 2%. More than 16 billion euros could be made available from the Modernization Fund until 2030, and 1.62 billion euros, excluding VAT, from the PNRR, an amount that must be used until June 30, 2026.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie
Ediţia din 26.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6386
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1926
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8873
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur348.0234

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb