Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

From F-16 to Patriot: Norway supports Romania's defense

George Marinescu
English Section / 30 octombrie

Photo source: wwww.mapn.ro

Photo source: wwww.mapn.ro

Versiunea în limba română

Norway supports the purchase of a Patriot system by our country with 127 million dollars, the Ministry of National Defense announced yesterday, through a press release, after the decision-makers in Bucharest decided to donate such a system to Ukraine. The financial support approved by the government in Oslo comes in the context in which, two years ago, our country purchased 32 F-16 aircraft from Norway for the amount of 388 million euros. The announcement regarding Norway's contribution to the purchase of the Patriot system by Romania was made recently at the Meeting of the Council of Nordic States, which is taking place these days in Reykjavik, Iceland, according to the cited source, that contribution being part of the Immediate Action Initiative for Air Defense (Immediate Action on Air Defense), coordinated by Germany. Norwegian support will allow Romania to strengthen its air defense capabilities, contributing directly to the security of NATO's eastern flank and to protecting the Euro-Atlantic space.

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvăr, said: "Through this significant contribution, Norway demonstrates not only its firm support for Romania, but also its commitment to allied security. We continue to stand together with Ukraine in these critical moments."

According to Reuters, Patriot is a theater-wide surface-to-air missile defense system built by the American company Raytheon Technologies Corp. It is a mobile system that includes a radar, control station, power generator, launch stations and other support vehicles. The system has different capabilities depending on the type of interceptor used. The PAC-2 interceptor uses an explosive fragmentation warhead, while the newer PAC-3 missile uses more advanced hit-to-kill technology. Patriot has a range of over 150 kilometers. A single Patriot battery costs more than $1 billion, including $400 million for the system and $690 million for related missiles, according to information presented by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. Raytheon has built more than 240 Patriot systems, and they are currently used by 18 countries, including the US. The system has been in high demand in the Middle East because of the threat Iran poses to the region. According to Raytheon, the system has intercepted more than 150 ballistic missiles in different areas of the world since 2015.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 octombrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

30 octombrie
Ediţia din 30.10.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

IC&T

Suplimentul BURSA IC&T
Conferinţa BURSA “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
veolia.ro
Apanova
rpia.ro
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Oct. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9747
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6036
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3117
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9767
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur407.0257

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
cnipmmr.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb