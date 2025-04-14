Gas storage rule extended for two more years

Versiunea în limba română

Member state representatives in the Council of the European Union approved on Friday the extension of the natural gas storage rules for another two years, according to a press release issued by the Brussels institution.

The negotiating mandate adopted by the Council for discussions with the European Parliament clearly provides for the extension of the obligation for member states to have their gas storages filled to 90% before the arrival of winter by another two years. This measure aims to ensure predictability and stability in a fragile energy context, influenced by volatile prices and persistent geopolitical tensions, in particular after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. By maintaining high levels of storage, the EU is trying to reduce exposure to risks and strengthen the resilience of the European energy system.

The Council wants not only to extend the existing measures, but also to introduce important adjustments to give member states more flexibility in applying the rules. Thus, the 90% filling target will be achievable over a wider period, between 1 October and 1 December, instead of the fixed deadline of 1 November. Furthermore, the intermediate storage targets set for February, May, July and September will be indicative, not binding, giving more room for manoeuvre to market players to adapt to economic dynamics.

In the event of difficult market conditions, such as possible manipulation or major price fluctuations, Member States will be able to deviate by up to 10% from the storage target. This limit may be extended by a delegated act of the Commission if difficulties persist. An additional margin of flexibility of up to 5% is also introduced for countries with domestic gas production exceeding average consumption or for those with large storage facilities, provided that such deviations do not adversely affect the internal market or the supply capacity of neighbouring countries.

The next step is to start negotiations with the European Parliament, which will vote on its mandate in May. Once the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reach a provisional agreement, it will need to be formally approved before it can be transposed into law and implemented.

Gas storage measures, introduced in 2022 in response to the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, have proven effective in increasing Europe's energy security. Gas storage currently covers around 30% of EU consumption during the winter months, and is essential to cover peak demand or supply disruptions. Extending these rules beyond 2025 is considered vital to maintaining an adequate level of protection and stability until a permanent framework for energy security at EU level is developed.