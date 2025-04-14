Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Gas storage rule extended for two more years

George Marinescu
English Section / 14 aprilie

Gas storage rule extended for two more years

Versiunea în limba română

Member state representatives in the Council of the European Union approved on Friday the extension of the natural gas storage rules for another two years, according to a press release issued by the Brussels institution.

The negotiating mandate adopted by the Council for discussions with the European Parliament clearly provides for the extension of the obligation for member states to have their gas storages filled to 90% before the arrival of winter by another two years. This measure aims to ensure predictability and stability in a fragile energy context, influenced by volatile prices and persistent geopolitical tensions, in particular after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. By maintaining high levels of storage, the EU is trying to reduce exposure to risks and strengthen the resilience of the European energy system.

The Council wants not only to extend the existing measures, but also to introduce important adjustments to give member states more flexibility in applying the rules. Thus, the 90% filling target will be achievable over a wider period, between 1 October and 1 December, instead of the fixed deadline of 1 November. Furthermore, the intermediate storage targets set for February, May, July and September will be indicative, not binding, giving more room for manoeuvre to market players to adapt to economic dynamics.

In the event of difficult market conditions, such as possible manipulation or major price fluctuations, Member States will be able to deviate by up to 10% from the storage target. This limit may be extended by a delegated act of the Commission if difficulties persist. An additional margin of flexibility of up to 5% is also introduced for countries with domestic gas production exceeding average consumption or for those with large storage facilities, provided that such deviations do not adversely affect the internal market or the supply capacity of neighbouring countries.

The next step is to start negotiations with the European Parliament, which will vote on its mandate in May. Once the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reach a provisional agreement, it will need to be formally approved before it can be transposed into law and implemented.

Gas storage measures, introduced in 2022 in response to the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, have proven effective in increasing Europe's energy security. Gas storage currently covers around 30% of EU consumption during the winter months, and is essential to cover peak demand or supply disruptions. Extending these rules beyond 2025 is considered vital to maintaining an adequate level of protection and stability until a permanent framework for energy security at EU level is developed.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 aprilie
Ediţia din 14.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3617
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3503
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7330
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur452.6023

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb