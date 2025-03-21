Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Gheorghe Piperea: "Banks will run out of deposits"

I.Ghe.
English Section / 21 martie

Gheorghe Piperea: "Banks will run out of deposits"

Regarding the strategy proposed by the European Commission for the Economic and Investment Union, MEP Gheorghe Piperea (ECR/AUR) told us: "The thing about "investment" in venture capital, that is, financial poker, is of a "rare beauty" as a public policy. Bonus: banks will run out of deposits and will compete with funds (shadow banking) to convince people to keep their money in banks. Plus, they will also enter the "investment" arena: they will be able to place money in the capital market, so they will enter competition with... pension funds. Plus, the state, in the market for government securities and bonds."

This is not the first position that the MEP has expressed on the issue. During the Investors' Forum conference, organized last month by the BURSA newspaper, Gheorghe Piperea said that the mobilization of population savings will affect the banking system and the capital market.

