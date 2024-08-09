Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
GRECO passed our grade: satisfactory report on the rule of law

I.Ghe.
English Section / 9 august

Photo source: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/node/65261_en

Versiunea în limba română

With 8 out of 13 recommendations satisfactorily met, the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) believes that our country is on the right track regarding the rule of law, according to the report published yesterday, but adopted in the plenary on June 21, 2024. The five recommendations that do not are still completed refer to the conflict of interests among parliamentarians and the lack of transparency of the legislative process.

Regarding the improvement of the transparency of the legislative process, the quoted report shows that "the Romanian authorities did not provide any information related to the implementation of the recommendation, apart from what was sent in the previous evaluation". Regarding the conflict of interest in the case of MPs and senators, GRECO experts note "the lack of a robust set of restrictions on gifts and favors received by MPs", as well as the need for legislation on lobbying. Thus, the European institution recommends the adoption of a Code of Conduct or Code of Ethics for parliamentarians, as well as the implementation of an independent consulting system for senators and deputies, a system through which they would be advised in matters related to integrity.

The cited document states: "As far as the members of Parliament are concerned, it is extremely regrettable that no progress has been made on the 5 recommendations made in the last report. It is important that the transparency of the parliamentary process be improved and the recourse to the emergency legislation procedure be an exception, in well-defined cases. There is still no legislation on conflict of interest and how MPs interact with lobby groups".

One of the recommendations that GRECO considers fulfilled concerns the procedure for the appointment and dismissal of high-ranking prosecutors. From the analysis of European experts, it appears that at this moment the procedure for appointing and revoking high-ranking prosecutors is more transparent, based on clear and objective criteria, with a decisive role of the Ministry of Justice and a consolidated role of the SCM, which can issue a negative opinion on to the person appointed by the minister, opinion that leads to the re-interview of the respective candidate.

Finally, GRECO recommends that the central authorities in Bucharest implement the remaining outstanding recommendations by June 30, 2025.

