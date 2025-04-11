Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Historic change in Olympic football

O.D.
English Section / 11 aprilie

Historic change in Olympic football

Versiunea în limba română

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the number of women's football teams will exceed that of men's teams at the 2028 edition, which will be held in California. The decision was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the proposal of FIFA.

"We have traditionally had 16 men's teams and 12 women's teams. This will be reversed in 2028," said Kit McConnell, the IOC's sports director.

Full support for the development of women's football

The change comes in the context of a spectacular increase in the popularity and participation of women's team sports, with football at the forefront. The proposal had already been advanced last week by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who called it a "strong signal" for support for women's football at a global level. "Women's football is an absolute leader in this regard," McConnell added, also highlighting the success of the Paris tournaments, which saw excellent ticket sales and record TV audiences.

Stars choose the women's tournament

Another reason for the growing importance of the women's tournament is the consistent participation of the world's best players. In contrast, the men's tournament has less relevance due to its scheduling outside FIFA's mandatory international player release calendar.

2028 Olympics: 10,500 athletes and new sports

Kit McConnell also announced that a total of 10,500 athletes will participate in the 2028 Olympic Games in 31 core sports. In addition, there will be an additional 698 places allocated for five additional sports: baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash.

News in swimming, athletics and climbing

New events will also be introduced in the sports competitions. Swimming will include 50m butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke, in addition to the already established 50m freestyle. Athletics will add a 4x100m medley, along with other mixed competitions in archery, golf, gymnastics, rowing and table tennis. Sport climbing, introduced in Tokyo in 2020, will be expanded: bouldering and difficulty will be separate competitions, not combined as before.

