Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Maspex's offer to take over Purcari, one-third subscribed after five days

A.I.
English Section / 23 iulie

Photo source: facebook.com/purcari

Photo source: facebook.com/purcari

Versiunea în limba română

Market operation ends on July 30

The offer by which Maspex wants to take control of Purcari Wineries (WINE) is one-third subscribed, almost five days after the launch of the market operation, according to data available on the platform of a brokerage company.

By yesterday at 3:00 p.m., shareholders had placed sell orders for 13.4 million shares of the Moldovan wine producer, equivalent to 34% of the total shares in question. Maspex launched the offer for almost 39.8 million Purcari shares, representing about 98.4% of the issuer's share capital, at a unit price of 21 lei. Yesterday, at the aforementioned time, Purcari shares were trading at a price of 20.85 lei.

The market operation, which is brokered by BRD-Groupe Societe Generale, will include sales of Amboselt Universal and Victor Bostan, the founder of Purcari, based on commercial agreements concluded between the parties. Victor Bostan will remain an indirect shareholder of Purcari through Amboselt, with a participation of approximately 15% of the issuer's capital until the end of 2027. "Amboselt's 15% participation in the issuer's share capital is subject to: (a) a lock-up agreement and (b) a put/call option that can be exercised in the first six months of 2028 for a pre-agreed exercise price that will be equal to the price of the voluntary public takeover offer plus an interest of 12% per annum compounded annually," a report from the BVB states.

Through this offer, Maspex wants to take control of the Moldovan wine producer, without intending to delist Purcari shares from the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as shown in the reports from BVB. The current valuation of the Moldovan wine producer amounts to about 840 million lei.

Maspex Romania is part of the Maspex Polonia Group, the largest private company in the food and beverage industry in Poland, and also one of the largest companies in Eastern Europe. Maspex has been present on the market for over 35 years, operating in 18 factories in Poland and neighboring countries, its products being sold in over 80 countries worldwide, Among the brands are Nestea, Tymbark or Bucovina. In 2024, the Group's sales revenues were over 3.7 billion euros.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

23 iulie
Ediţia din 23.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0705
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3334
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4340
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8453
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur471.7572

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb