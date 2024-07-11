Methane emissions from cows and pigs will be taxed by a European country

Versiunea în limba română

The fight against pollution has reached the methane emissions of animals. The situation seems strange to say the least, but the scientific data is quite relevant. Denmark will become the first country in the world to tax the carbon emissions of livestock, a unique measure designed to bring the Scandinavian country closer to its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

Starting in 2030, methane emissions caused by the flatulence of cattle and pigs will be taxed with 300 crowns (40.2 euros) for each ton of CO2 equivalent. Five years later, in 2035, the tax level will increase to 750 crowns (about 100 euros) for each ton of CO2 equivalent, according to an agreement agreed at the end of June between the Government, part of the opposition and representatives of farmers, industry and unions. The text is to be approved by the Parliament, which will examine it after the summer vacation. For Christian Fromberg, a specialist in agriculture at Greenpeace, the text "offers a reason for hope in the context in which many countries are backing down with their actions in the climate field". "Even if the carbon tax should have been higher and introduced earlier, it is still an important step," said Christian Fromberg. Instead, for the Danish Association for Sustainable Agriculture, the agreement is "useless". "It is a sad day for agriculture", estimated the Association in a press release. "As a farmer, I feel uncomfortable taking part in an uncertain experiment that could threaten the security of the food supply," said the Association's president, Peter Kiaer, recalling that New Zealand had to cancel a similar proposal due to farmers' protests. In order to reduce the Danish farmers' bill, the plan of the authorities in Copenhagen provides for a tax deduction of 60%. The actual cost to livestock farmers would be 120 kroner (16 euros) per tonne of CO2 equivalent, rising to 300 euros five years later. However, the calculations of the Danish Ministry of Economy show that, following the introduction of this tax, around 2,000 jobs could disappear in the livestock sector by 2035. The revenue generated by the tax will be reinvested in the ecological transition of the agricultural sector. Over 60% of Denmark's surface is allocated to agriculture. In addition, leaving 140,000 hectares fallow would allow the increase of carbon storage in the soil, in order to reduce the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. On a global scale, Denmark is one of the main exporters of pork, accounting for almost half of the country's agricultural exports, according to the Danish Council for Agriculture and Food.