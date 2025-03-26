Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Minister: A collective labor agreement in culture, a necessity

O.D.
English Section / 26 martie

Minister: A collective labor agreement in culture, a necessity

The Minister of Culture, Natalia Intotero, stressed the importance of recognizing the work of those who work in the cultural field and announced that negotiations for a sectoral collective labor agreement are underway. "People of culture bring added value to each country. Therefore, I believe that for Romania, too, all those who work in the cultural field must benefit from salaries in accordance with the activity they carry out. Currently, we are negotiating for the collective, sectoral labor agreement", declared Natalia Intotero.

The Minister specified that, at this moment, there is no collective labor agreement for this sector, but discussions are ongoing with the representative federations. "A new meeting took place with these federations. They are the ones who will decide the best option, but we have also given the opportunity to the other federations, even if they are not representative, to contribute to the debate", explained Natalia Intotero.

Financial support for artists

The Minister of Culture also highlighted the importance of supporting artists who have contributed to promoting Romania abroad. "We have over 700 people who receive a monthly income of just over 6,000 lei net, in addition to the pension they receive. It is not enough, but it is a support from the Romanian state. I think we need to do more and it is our duty to do more for them," stressed Natalia Intotero. Through these measures, the Ministry of Culture aims to ensure greater financial stability for professionals in the field and to recognize the essential role they play in developing the national cultural identity.

