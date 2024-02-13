Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ministry of the Environment, summoned by 52 NGOs to implement a program for water sanitation

O.D.
English Section / 13 februarie

Ministry of the Environment, summoned by 52 NGOs to implement a program for water sanitation

Versiunea în limba română

Water pollution has direct effects on human and animal health. The situation is very serious and the measures taken so far have not achieved their goal.

The MaiMultVerde association, with the support of 51 non-governmental organizations, requests the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forests, through an open letter, to create a national program for the management of riverbanks in order to sanitize watercourses, but also for the creation of an infrastructure for the collection of natural waste. The implementation of the program would be supervised by the National Agency for Environmental Protection and carried out with the support of local public authorities, financed from the Environmental Fund. According to the open letter: "Through the projects implemented over time, the MaiMultVerde Association has documented dozens of illegal deposits of waste, especially on the Danube and its tributaries, and found that the local public authority, legally responsible for sanitation, does not have the capacity to do it. The Danube runs through 12 counties in Romania and 143 territorial administrative units. Most of these are in the countryside, and the river banks are not close to residential areas. Considering the geography of the southern Danube basin and its flood zones, the banks are not considered the responsibility of UATs and no funds are allocated for their monitoring and sanitation.

At the same time, Romanian Waters, the main authority for water administration at the national level, does not have water sanitation in its attributions, and gross pollution is not included in the list of main pollutants, - Annex 6 to the Water Law. The waste remains "hidden" under the water or abandoned on the banks and does not influence the score given to the state of the water, they are practically ignored at the moment by those responsible for picking them up". Loredana Pană, MaiMultVerde advocacy expert, said: "Local town halls, especially those in rural areas, do not have the physical and economic capacity to carry out riverside monitoring and sanitation projects. At the moment, the phenomenon is completely ignored and in recent years has gained a large scale. The lack of waste collection infrastructure, as well as the poor information of the population regarding waste management lead to the storage of waste on the unsupervised banks of the Danube. They must be used sustainably, for ecotourism, to bring benefits to both local communities and biodiversity, deeply affected by uncontrolled waste pollution".

The recommendations contained in the open letter submitted to the Ministry were carried out in the framework of a working group initiated in 2023 within the project "For a Danube with clean banks", through which the first nature and leisure ecotourism route in Giurgiu County was set up, between the localities of Slobozia, Oinacu, Giurgiu, Gostinu and Prundu called the Danube Ecoroute, over a distance of 44 km. Even though 80% of the route of the Danube Ecoroute is in a protected area, real waste deposits have formed on the banks, mainly domestic, but also from construction, industrial, etc. With the help of volunteers, more than 10 tons of waste were removed from the route, but the situation is far from being resolved.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie
Ediţia din 13.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9753
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6170
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2752
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8262
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur299.9474

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb