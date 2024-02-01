New budget allocations for the New House program

Versiunea în limba română

Yesterday, the government adopted the continuation of the "New House" program in 2024, with a total guarantee ceiling of 1 billion lei, a program that contributed to the stabilization and maturation of the real estate market, as well as the mortgage market, it is stated in a press release issued by the Victoria Palace.

Noua Casa 2024 is granted in lei, for the purchase of a single home, and the maximum value of the credit that citizens can access is:

- 66,500 euros - for homes whose price is a maximum of 70,000 euros, the requested advance being 5%;

- 119,000 euros - for homes whose price is a maximum of 140,000 euros, in this case the requested advance is 15%.

The program is intended for natural persons who wish to buy a home through a state-guaranteed bank loan. In 2023, 1,940 guarantees were granted in the total amount of 245.7 million lei, with a value of loans of approximately 485 million lei.

From the moment the First Home Program was launched, in 2009, until the end of December 2023, 333,219 guarantees and guarantees were granted in the total amount of 31.57 billion lei, which supported loans worth 63.8 billion lei.

In 2024, financiers who did not participate in the previous year will also be able to enroll in the Program. They have a term of 7 working days from the date of entry into force of the provisions of the Government Decision to send to the FNGCIMM the applications for registration in the 2024 stage of the Program, as well as the requests for the allocation of guarantee ceilings.

The "Noua Casa" program was approved in 2020 to allow the purchase of more spacious, respectively more expensive homes, but it kept the spirit of the successful "Prima Casa" program, still being the most accessed product in the real estate field.