Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

New budget allocations for the New House program

I.Ghe.
English Section / 1 februarie

New budget allocations for the New House program

Versiunea în limba română

Yesterday, the government adopted the continuation of the "New House" program in 2024, with a total guarantee ceiling of 1 billion lei, a program that contributed to the stabilization and maturation of the real estate market, as well as the mortgage market, it is stated in a press release issued by the Victoria Palace.

Noua Casa 2024 is granted in lei, for the purchase of a single home, and the maximum value of the credit that citizens can access is:

- 66,500 euros - for homes whose price is a maximum of 70,000 euros, the requested advance being 5%;

- 119,000 euros - for homes whose price is a maximum of 140,000 euros, in this case the requested advance is 15%.

The program is intended for natural persons who wish to buy a home through a state-guaranteed bank loan. In 2023, 1,940 guarantees were granted in the total amount of 245.7 million lei, with a value of loans of approximately 485 million lei.

From the moment the First Home Program was launched, in 2009, until the end of December 2023, 333,219 guarantees and guarantees were granted in the total amount of 31.57 billion lei, which supported loans worth 63.8 billion lei.

In 2024, financiers who did not participate in the previous year will also be able to enroll in the Program. They have a term of 7 working days from the date of entry into force of the provisions of the Government Decision to send to the FNGCIMM the applications for registration in the 2024 stage of the Program, as well as the requests for the allocation of guarantee ceilings.

The "Noua Casa" program was approved in 2020 to allow the purchase of more spacious, respectively more expensive homes, but it kept the spirit of the successful "Prima Casa" program, still being the most accessed product in the real estate field.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie
Ediţia din 01.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Ian. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5962
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3190
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8235
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.0282

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ahkawards.ro
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb