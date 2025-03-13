Nordis scandal is gaining momentum; What accusations does USR bring to the Consumer Protection Authority

Versiunea în limba română

The Nordis scandal is gaining momentum, as yesterday USR deputy Ionuţ Moşteanu accused the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) of not taking firm measures in the face of the numerous complaints received. According to the statements of the leader of USR deputies, Ionuţ Moşteanu, the authorities imposed a symbolic fine of only 5,000 lei in 2023, although the company had been targeted by several complaints.

Yesterday, Ionuţ Moşteanu made an interpellation to the ANPC and harshly criticized the public institution: "A ridiculous fine of 5,000 lei to the company Nordis Management SRL, after receiving several clear complaints from citizens. Only 5,000 lei for a company that collected millions of euros and destroyed the savings of hundreds of people. It is a shame. Hundreds of Romanians were cheated by Nordis. Many invested their life savings in Nordis apartments, with installments paid for years for something that only existed on paper."

According to official data provided by ANPC, in 2023, 6 complaints were registered regarding Nordis Management SRL. Of these, only two were resolved with the application of a sanction, and the total fine amounted to only 5,000 lei, an amount considered ridiculously small compared to the size of Nordis' business.

Ionuţ Moşteanu stated that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) protected the Nordis company and recalled that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had connections with Nordis, which, in the opinion of the USR deputy, would have led the former head of the ANPC, Horia Constantinescu, to block the inspections of the company.

"Marcel Ciolacu, we have not forgotten about you. After the presidential elections, if you do not resign, we will file a motion of censure to bring down the Nordis Government," said Ionuţ Moşteanu.

We recall that according to whistleblower Dumitru Manţu, who recently sent us a public warning, the ANPC systematically avoided inspecting the Nordis Management SRL company during the period 2018-2024, despite numerous complaints and indications of violations of the law. Manţu emphasized that, although other smaller companies on the coast were frequently inspected, Nordis was largely by passed by inspections. The only notable exception was an inspection in August 2020, which was concluded without significant measures.

Furthermore, Dumitru Manţu highlighted that the Nordis Mamaia hotel operated illegally in the 2024 summer season, without a valid operating permit, and the ANPC did not intervene to remedy the situation. He estimated that the damage caused to customers by Nordis Mamaia SRL, due to the failure to conclude sales contracts as promised, amounts to 169.5 million lei by September 30, 2024, of which 139.59 million lei represents the direct damage suffered by consumers.