Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Nordis scandal is gaining momentum; What accusations does USR bring to the Consumer Protection Authority

George Marinescu
English Section / 13 martie

Nordis scandal is gaining momentum; What accusations does USR bring to the Consumer Protection Authority

Versiunea în limba română

The Nordis scandal is gaining momentum, as yesterday USR deputy Ionuţ Moşteanu accused the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) of not taking firm measures in the face of the numerous complaints received. According to the statements of the leader of USR deputies, Ionuţ Moşteanu, the authorities imposed a symbolic fine of only 5,000 lei in 2023, although the company had been targeted by several complaints.

Yesterday, Ionuţ Moşteanu made an interpellation to the ANPC and harshly criticized the public institution: "A ridiculous fine of 5,000 lei to the company Nordis Management SRL, after receiving several clear complaints from citizens. Only 5,000 lei for a company that collected millions of euros and destroyed the savings of hundreds of people. It is a shame. Hundreds of Romanians were cheated by Nordis. Many invested their life savings in Nordis apartments, with installments paid for years for something that only existed on paper."

According to official data provided by ANPC, in 2023, 6 complaints were registered regarding Nordis Management SRL. Of these, only two were resolved with the application of a sanction, and the total fine amounted to only 5,000 lei, an amount considered ridiculously small compared to the size of Nordis' business.

Ionuţ Moşteanu stated that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) protected the Nordis company and recalled that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had connections with Nordis, which, in the opinion of the USR deputy, would have led the former head of the ANPC, Horia Constantinescu, to block the inspections of the company.

"Marcel Ciolacu, we have not forgotten about you. After the presidential elections, if you do not resign, we will file a motion of censure to bring down the Nordis Government," said Ionuţ Moşteanu.

We recall that according to whistleblower Dumitru Manţu, who recently sent us a public warning, the ANPC systematically avoided inspecting the Nordis Management SRL company during the period 2018-2024, despite numerous complaints and indications of violations of the law. Manţu emphasized that, although other smaller companies on the coast were frequently inspected, Nordis was largely by passed by inspections. The only notable exception was an inspection in August 2020, which was concluded without significant measures.

Furthermore, Dumitru Manţu highlighted that the Nordis Mamaia hotel operated illegally in the 2024 summer season, without a valid operating permit, and the ANPC did not intervene to remedy the situation. He estimated that the damage caused to customers by Nordis Mamaia SRL, due to the failure to conclude sales contracts as promised, amounts to 169.5 million lei by September 30, 2024, of which 139.59 million lei represents the direct damage suffered by consumers.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

13 martie
Ediţia din 13.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5636
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1699
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9026
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur427.5571

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
pptt.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb