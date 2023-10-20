Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Our country is present at the Frankfurt International Book Fair

O.D.
English Section / 20 octombrie

Our country is present at the Frankfurt International Book Fair

Versiunea în limba română

Culture is a valuable ambassador on an international level. The fact that our country does not fully utilize it is a problem. There are exceptions, though. Romania is participating once again this year in the Frankfurt International Book Fair, which runs until Sunday, with a stand organized by the Ministry of Culture. According to the Ministry of Culture, the national stand will host meetings between publishers, literary agents, as well as public readings, events with Romanian authors, book presentations, and discussions. Alongside Gabriela Adameşteanu, the guests of the Ministry of Culture at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair include writers Cătălin Pavel, Cătălin Partenie, and Helmuth Seiler. They will participate in events alongside the guests of the publisher Traian Pop Traian, who has been promoting the works of Romanian and East European authors in Germany for over three decades. The events will be translated by Jan Cornelius and moderated by the Romanian writer Dana Grigorcea in the German language. As in previous years, authors and publishers from the Republic of Moldova are showcased alongside the Romanian ones. In the same regional context, a meeting will be organized at Romania's stand between editors, rights managers, and literary agents from Armenia, Georgia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine. Today, Professor and writer Helmuth Seiler will present an anthology of contemporary Romanian poetry, published in the German language by Edition Noack & Block, Frank & Timme GmbH, in 2021, titled "Suspension Bridges Made of Paper." Additionally, author Cătălin Partenie will present the German edition of his novel "The Golden Lair," published by Hoffmann & Campe in 2023. The series of Romanian events will continue on Saturday with a discussion about the current state of the Romanian novel, and the invited authors will be joined by the poet Traian Pop Traian. The discussion will be followed by the launch of the German translation, by Aufbau Verlag in the Die Andere Bibliothek collection, of Gabriela Adameşteanu's novel "Fontana di Trevi." The volume was published this year and continues the author's series of translations into German. Moreover, at Romania's stand, the collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Children's Library will continue, providing visitors with a selection of books for sale, chosen from recent publications by contemporary Romanian authors.

One of the oldest and most prestigious international book fairs in the world, considered the largest copyright fair, the Frankfurt International Book Fair annually hosts approximately 300,000 visitors and over 200 foreign exhibitors. At this year's edition, the guest of honor country is Slovenia.

