Paris Olympics: Recycled plastic podium

Reacquainting with the environment is also a challenge for the world of sports. The steps are minuscule considering what resources are consumed for major sports competitions. After the mascots, torch, medals and poster, we know what the podium of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris looks like: made of recycled plastic, it presents curved models reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower on the facade.

Sixty-eight podiums were made from 40 tons of recycled plastic, provided by a company based in Aubervilliers (Seine-Saint-Denis department), the organizers explained at the presentation of this object. The podiums are designed in modules and will be used for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The facade with the "metallic lace" motifs of the Eiffel Tower, according to the president of the Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet, is white and was produced by a company based in the Eure-et-Loir department, then everything is assembled with a plywood backing by another company based in Orly, in the Val-de-Marne department. The president of the organizing committee welcomed a podium "100% made in France". The upper part of the steps is gray "with reference to the zinc on the roofs of Paris", explained Joachim Ronsin, design director of the OJ organizing committee. As announced, the Olympic rings will be installed on the Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Olympics. The podiums of the Games are intended to have a "second life" after the competition, but their fate is currently unknown.