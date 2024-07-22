Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Paris Olympics: Unprecedented ceremony, the biggest television production ever made

O.D.
English Section / 22 iulie

Photo source: olympics.com

Photo source: olympics.com

Versiunea în limba română

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, which will take place on the River Seine on July 26, will be the biggest television production "ever made" by the audiovisual branch of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which will this event. This three-hour and 45-minute show, which will take place for the first time outside a stadium and will offer the opportunity for delegations of athletes to parade over 6 km on board 85 boats, "will be the largest production that we have ever achieved in terms of broadcasting equipment and resources," stated Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS). On the banks and bridges of the French capital, around 3,000 dancers and comedians will offer twelve artistic stages, which will celebrate athletes, tell "a story of what France is", a country of "diversity" and celebrate "the whole world united". , according to the creator of the ceremony, Thomas Jolly. A subsidiary of the IOC created in 2001, OBS is responsible for filming the Games and providing images to television channels around the world that have purchased the broadcast rights. In the center of its huge arrangement on the Seine (from the Austerlitz bridge to the Trocadero, where the finale of the parade will take place) and the main nearby monuments (Notre-Dame, Louvre, Musee d'Orsay, etc.), more than 100 systems will be implemented of cameras, including robotic ones and cranes. More than 200 smart phones will also be installed on the boats to provide a "unique" perspective of the ceremony for a billion viewers who expect to watch live the protocol parade in which between 6,000 and 7,000 athletes will participate. "To give you an idea of the scale of the project, it is three times the number of cameras used during the Olympic ceremony in Tokyo 2020 (in 2021 - ed.). In addition, we will have eight drones, three helicopters and four boats stabilized to order, equipped with specially designed camera systems", details OBS. To provide images to televisions around the world, the IOC branch set up its headquarters at the International Broadcasting Center and its gigantic control rooms in the vast Parc des Expositions de la Bourget (Seine-Saint-Denis), north of Paris.

FIFA has delayed a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas, clearing the way for the Israeli men's national team to play at the Paris Olympics, the AP reports. The forum was due to make a decision on Saturday at an extraordinary council meeting after requesting an independent legal review of the Palestinian proposal two months ago. The decision would have been taken just four days before the start of the Olympic football tournament, where Israel was drawn into a group with Japan, Mali and Paraguay. However, FIFA said it had delayed the timetable because "more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and in full" - meaning a decision will be made after the Olympics. FIFA said both sides had made requests for extensions "to present their respective positions" and that the independent assessment would now be shared with FIFA by August 31 at the latest. The final of the men's Olympic tournament will take place on August 9.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

22 iulie
Ediţia din 22.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

19 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9709
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5670
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1374
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8970
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.6908

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb