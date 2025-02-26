Pilot Project: "Sport in the Hospital"

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology of Târgu Mureş (UMFST) and the National Agency for Sports (ANS) have signed a collaboration protocol to initiate a pilot project entitled "Sport in the Hospital". The initiative aims to capitalize on excellent research in the field of sports and medicine, with the objective of improving the training of specialists in performance sports and supporting Olympic teams.

• Advanced research for sports and medicine

According to UMFST, the agreement signed by Rector Leonard Azamfirei and President of ANS, Constantin Bogdan Matei, aims to develop sports science and law in sports, offering concrete support to performance athletes. "Through this partnership, UMFST Târgu Mureş reaffirms its commitment to supporting mass and performance sports, wishing to bring innovative benefits to both athletes and the community," the official press release states.

The protocol signing ceremony was also attended by Gabriela Szabo, scientific researcher at the Advanced Medical and Pharmaceutical Research Center of UMFST, as well as Radu Bidiguan, director of the National Institute for Sports Research. By implementing the "Sport in Hospital" project, the collaboration between UMFST and ANS could open new perspectives for the integration of sports into medical therapies and patient recovery, combining sports performance with advances in the health field.