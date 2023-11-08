Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Pollution, restriction of vehicle use

O.D.
English Section / 8 noiembrie

Pollution, restriction of vehicle use

Versiunea în limba română

Pollution has reached alarming levels in certain cities. Exceptional situations require exceptional measures. The city of New Delhi will restrict the use of vehicles next week to limit the increase in pollution in the capital, as air quality remained dangerously unsafe for the third consecutive day despite the efforts of Indian authorities, according to Reuters. New Delhi becomes one of the most polluted cities in the world every year before the onset of winter when weak winds and low temperatures trap pollutants from sources including vehicles, industry, construction dust, and burning crop residues in the surrounding fields. A thick blanket of smog enveloped the federal secretariat and the presidential palace located in the heart of the city on Monday, causing visibility to drop in other areas of the city, amid public outrage over the hazardous air quality and the widespread closure of primary schools until November 10. Local authorities said they would enforce the alternate-day use of vehicles with "even-odd" license plate numbers from November 13 to 20 to curb rising pollution levels following the Hindu festival of Diwali, which falls on November 12 and sees fireworks used despite a ban. Environmental experts have previously said that the rule, which has been imposed multiple times with various variations since 2016, has been more effective in decongesting roads and less effective in reducing pollution. "As pollution levels rise, the even-odd vehicle scheme will be imposed in New Delhi," said Gopal Rai, the local Environment Minister. The air quality was labeled as "severe" for the third consecutive day on Monday, and the Indian metropolis ranks as the second most polluted city in the world, after Lahore in Pakistan, according to real-time monitoring by the Swiss company IQAir. However, a Cricket World Cup match between the Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi teams took place on Monday, and organizers installed air purifiers in the players' cabins and used water sprayers to reduce air pollution levels. Vehicle restrictions add to a ban on public construction projects in the capital region, as well as restrictions on the entry of trucks and heavy vehicles into New Delhi, imposed on Sunday by a federal pollution control agency. According to an analysis of 25 studies conducted by the Down To Earth magazine, poor air quality is associated with lower birth weights, premature births, delays in development, stunted growth in children, and even death.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

08 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 08 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

08 noiembrie
Ediţia din 08.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9696
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6514
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1664
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7207
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur294.1898

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb