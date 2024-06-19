Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Problems with water supply for hundreds of millions of people

O.D.
English Section / 19 iunie

Problems with water supply for hundreds of millions of people

Versiunea în limba română

Millions of people who rely on melting Himalayan snow for their water supply face a "very serious" risk of water shortages this year due to reduced snowfall. In this region, snowmelt feeds about a quarter of the total flow of 12 major watersheds that originate at higher elevations, according to a report. "This is a wake-up call for researchers, policy makers and downstream communities," said report author Sher Muhammad of the Nepal-based Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

"The accumulation of less snow and fluctuating snow levels significantly increase the risk of water shortages, especially this year," he stressed. According to the international center, the snow and ice of the Himalayas provide an essential source of water for the 240 million people who live in the mountainous regions and for the other 1.65 billion people who live in the valleys in several countries. The report measured the time the snow stays on the ground. This year, levels have fallen by almost a fifth compared to normal values in the Hindu Kush region and the mountain range of the same name in Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Himalayas. "This year, the persistence of snow (18.5% below normal) is the second lowest in the last 22 years, shortly after the record of 19% set in 2018," Muhammad told AFP. In addition to Nepal, ICIMOD members include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Burma and Pakistan. According to this organization, which has been monitoring snowfall in the region for more than 20 years, 2024 is an unusual year. The Ganges basin, which runs through India, experienced the "lowest snow persistence" ever recorded by ICIMOD, 17% below average. The Helmand Basin, an important watercourse in Afghanistan, recorded the second lowest level of snow persistence, with 32% below normal values. The Indus River Basin fell 23 percent below normal, while the Brahmaputra River Basin, which reaches Bangladesh, recorded "notably lower" snow persistence, 15 percent below normal.

