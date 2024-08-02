Spain fell under the "dictatorship" of fires

Versiunea în limba română

Wildfires are spreading more and more across the globe. Spain entered this unwanted map. Hundreds of firefighters assisted by water-bombing aircraft are struggling to bring under control two wildfires that have been raging in eastern Spain since Tuesday, while much of the rest of the country is under a code red for heat and wildfires. A fire in the town of Benasau, located in the east of the Valencia region, forced the emergency services to evacuate several hundred residents from their homes as a precaution. Firefighters said that "the fire is progressing favorably" following efforts throughout the night. Another outbreak, further inside the continent, in the province of Cuenca, burned over 1,500 hectares of vegetation. Both fires were classified as severe. The Spanish meteorological service AEMET has forecast maximum temperatures of 43-44 degrees Celsius in certain regions of the country since Wednesday, while the Ministry of the Interior has warned of the very high or extreme risk of wildfires in Spain. AEMET said the Barcelona-Fabra observatory in the Catalonia region (northeast) recorded a record temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 39.8 degrees Celsius set in July 1982. It is the third wave of the heat wave that has been affecting Spain for the last two weeks.

The increase in temperatures against the backdrop of climate change has contributed to the outbreak of wildfires in other places in the world - such as China, USA, Canada, Greece, Russia, Turkey.