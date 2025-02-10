Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Stada - Solid investor demand ahead of IPO

A.V.
English Section / 10 februarie

Photo source: www.stada.com

Photo source: www.stada.com

Versiunea în limba română

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG is preparing for what could be Europe's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year, Bloomberg reports.

The company has seen "huge" interest during meetings with about 60 investors, Stada Chief Executive Peter Goldschmidt said in an interview with Bloomberg last week.

Stada could list in April, after Easter, according to people familiar with the matter. Goldschmidt declined to comment on a specific listing timeline.

"We are growing faster than most of our peers in the industry and have a very attractive financial profile," Goldschmidt said.

Listed companies such as Sandoz Group AG of Switzerland and Galderma Group AG, as well as Haleon Plc of the United Kingdom, are trading at more than 10 times their estimated EBITDA. That could indicate a valuation of more than 10 billion euros ($10.3 billion) for Stada based on projected profit, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Goldschmidt said Stada is on track to generate revenue of 930 million to 990 million euros before special items in 2025 and revenue of 4.25 billion to 4.4 billion euros, after meeting its targets for the previous year.

Stada sells generic drugs, consumer health products and specialty pharmaceuticals. The company plans to reduce its debt by about 3 billion euros, from its current level of 5.6 billion euros, Goldschmidt said. The debt reduction will come from its owners Bain Capital and Cinven, as well as by issuing new shares. Goldschmidt said Bain and Cinven do not plan to provide a capital injection financed by a margin loan and secured by Stada shares.

The planned sale of shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange could raise around 1.5 billion euros, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be one of the largest healthcare deals in Europe in recent years and would end a protracted effort by private equity firms Bain and Cinven to sell or list the business. Goldschmidt declined to give figures for the IPO.

The Stada listing could provide a springboard for larger acquisitions, according to Goldschmidt, who concluded: "We have built Stada in a way that we believe will support further growth in the future."

Experts say the Stada listing could be a catalyst for a revival in the European IPO market.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 februarie
Ediţia din 10.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7940
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2859
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9683
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur441.7015

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb