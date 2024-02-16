Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The code of student rights and obligations, in public consultation

O.D.
English Section / 16 februarie

The code of student rights and obligations, in public consultation

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Education launched in public consultation the draft order on the Code of Student Rights and Obligations. As an element of novelty is the fact that each university establishes a system for monitoring compliance with the provisions of the Code of Student Rights and Obligations, and this is part of the quality assurance system, states the ministry. Also, the regulation of the specific rights that students with disabilities benefit from is considered. In this sense, according to the quoted source, the universities are developing a specialized intervention plan. "Students cannot be forced to participate in more than eight hours a day of didactic activities provided in the curriculum of the study program in which they are enrolled" - this is another novelty of this code, the quoted source says. The project also provides that universities cannot charge additional fees to students for the process of reclassifying them from a place with a fee to a place financed from the state budget. Also new, as highlighted by the Ministry of Education, is the fact that a student cannot have the status of student representative in the decision-making structures of the same university for more than five years, regardless of the period in which the mandates took place and their interruptions . "Students participate annually in the evaluation of the activity of the student representatives. The election regulations of the student representatives also establish mechanisms for their revocation. The student representatives have the obligation to prepare, at least twice a year, activity reports that present all the initiatives and efforts carried out" - there are other provisions of the code. Student associations are the first interested in these changes.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

