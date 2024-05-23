Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Minister of Culture, in solidarity with the protesters

O.D.
English Section / 23 mai

The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan(photo source:facebook / RalucaTurcan)

The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan(photo source:facebook / RalucaTurcan)

Versiunea în limba română

There are times when disgruntled trade unionists have the same point of view as the authority in their field. The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, stated that she is in solidarity with the museum employees who demand a salary increase and protested in front of the Government on Saturday. According to the minister: "I don't want to avoid the topic of salary in museum institutions. I am at least as upset as the employees of museum institutions and libraries in Romania regarding the level of salary, but especially about a last inequity that was added to the salary law , and I mean the inequity created between the institutions in the field of education and the institutions in the field of culture, with people who have the same training and the same qualification this will be the normative act that you are waiting for, I would honestly like it to come out in a form that will satisfy you. a man with whom I consult professionally and collaborate very closely, I also made a draft law and amendments to other normative acts and I would like the fair version to come out for the employees of these institutions. I have a heartache, I won't hide it from you, but hope dies last, and in the end I am also in solidarity with you in this endeavor". Turcan specified that he appreciates the intention of the museum institutions to open the doors for the youngest visitors, from 1 June: "I appreciate the fact that both the National Museum of Romanian History and other museum institutions that protested on the Night of the Museums are recalibrating their activity for the public on the occasion of June 1, so that we can bring children together with cultural institutions and I thank you all to those who are involved in these activities outside the program, to keep the public close to the cultural act". Unions in the field of cultural heritage protection protested on Saturday, in front of the Government, accusing underfunding in the field.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

23 mai
Ediţia din 23.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9745
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5878
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0225
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8379
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur356.2719

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb