Tricolor medals at the International Linguistic Olympiad

O.D.
English Section / 1 august

Photo source: facebook / Olimpiada de lingvistica din Romania

Versiunea în limba română

In the summer, the fruits of the year's work in the field of education are reaped. Romanian students won one gold medal, three silver, one bronze and two honorable mentions at the International Linguistic Olympiad (IOL) in Brazil, announced the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca. They won medals: Luiza-Teodora Mihai, from the National College of Iasi - gold medal; Matei Chirilă, "Nicolae Bălcescu" Theoretical High School, Cluj-Napoca - silver medal; Mihaela Anghel, "Alexandru Ghica" Theoretical High School, Alexandria - silver medal; Karina-Adriana Stăncescu, "Carol I" National College, Craiova - silver medal; Elena Păvăloaia, "Saint Sava" National College, Bucharest - bronze medal. Honorable mentions were awarded to students Ioana Steliana Barbu, from the "Spiru Haret" National College in Tulcea, and Sergiu Manea, from the "Carmen Sylva" National Pedagogical College in Timisoara. Ioana Stănoiu, from the Bucharest International Informatics High School, was also part of the batch, first ranked at the national stage. The Romanian batch was prepared by the "Iorgu Iordan-Al. Rosetti" Institute of Linguistics of the Romanian Academy and the University of Bucharest and was accompanied by Roxana Preda, PhD assistant professor at the University of Bucharest, by Paul Helmer, associate teaching staff at the University Technical from Cluj-Napoca, Team Leaders, and Mihai Bratu, student at the Technical University of Delft and medalist at 3 of the previous IOL editions.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

