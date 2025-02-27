UBB supports restructuring of high school curriculum

Versiunea în limba română

Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) has expressed its support for the restructuring process of the framework plans for high school education, underlining the importance of a modern and coherent approach in education. In an official reaction, UBB highlighted three fundamental aspects of this reform: the paradigmatic change of the curriculum, the coherence of the educational model proposed by the Ministry of Education and the openness to a democratic and participatory dialogue in the development of the new plans. "We believe that the restructuring of the framework plans for high school is approached in a key of paradigmatic change, intended to bring a new breath to the Romanian educational system. We also welcome the definition of an updated curricular model and the invitation of all educational actors to an authentic debate," the university's position states. UBB appreciated the transparency of the decision-making process and the willingness of the Ministry of Education to take into account the opinions of specialists in the field, teachers, parents and students. The institution emphasizes that the reform has the potential to improve the education system and better prepare students for the challenges of modern society and the labor market.

• Educational reform, between necessity and challenges

The changes in education come against the backdrop of concerns related to functional illiteracy and the preparation of students for the current demands of society. The Minister of Education, Daniel David, drew attention to the need for a better structured curriculum. The reform of the framework plans for high school is currently in the public consultation phase, and the ministry encourages the involvement of teachers, parents and students in this process. It remains to be seen to what extent the proposals received will be integrated into the final version of the reform and how this will influence the future of Romanian education.