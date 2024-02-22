Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Vasile Ştefănescu, COTAR: "Increasing costs and fiscal measures lead to an increase in insolvencies in transport"

G.M.
English Section / 22 februarie

Vasile Ştefănescu (Photo source: facebook)

Vasile Ştefănescu (Photo source: facebook)

Versiunea în limba română

The increase in energy prices, including the increase in fuel prices, the increase in RCA tariffs and the fiscal measures taken by the Government last autumn, but with applicability from January 1, 2024, will increase the number of transport companies that will go into insolvency this year, we said Vasile Ştefănescu, president of the Confederation of Operators and Authorized Transporters from Romania (COTAR).

Vasile Ştefănescu stated: "The number of transport companies that went into insolvency increased primarily due to the increase in energy costs, including fuel, as well as the increase in tariffs for RCA policies, increases that led to a decrease in financial predictability for companies from this sector of activity. On top of all this, there are also legislative changes made in favor of some transport companies from abroad, changes that impose drastic conditions for transport companies in our country, a fact that has a negative impact on their activity, culminating in insolvency. There is talk about the liberalization of passenger transport, but no one follows any rules, especially if we refer to the new companies that have entered the market and provide the so-called alternative transport. Then came the fiscal measures established by the Government last fall, which also have an impact on carriers. All these measures taken overnight, without consulting the social partners, had a negative effect on the transport companies, and some of them that faced financial problems had to go into insolvency".

The president of COTAR believes that transport operators need fiscal and legislative predictability so that the current trend of increasing the number of insolvencies can be drastically reduced.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

22 februarie
Ediţia din 22.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6073
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2331
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8143
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.5443

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb