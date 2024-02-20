Warm weather is affecting bees in the region

Versiunea în limba română

The meteorological "compass" is greatly affected by recent changes, and many inhabitants of the planet are facing problems as a result. Unusually warm weather fools bees into flying out of their hives during winter days, said Nadejda Miteva, secretary of the Rodopi Beekeepers Association, in an interview with BTA. According to her, beekeepers in Rodopi are prepared for such climatic anomalies, which tend to become the new normal. However, a sudden drop in temperatures can lead to the death of brood and bees, representing a major risk to the development of bee colonies. Due to the warm weather, bee families do not form the usual winter cluster, explained Miteva. This results in greater energy loss for the hive, requiring more frequent intervention by beekeepers to feed the bees. Not only are bees flying out of the hives in the warm month of February in search of flowers, but an earlier formation of brood is also observed. A possible sudden drop in temperatures will lead to the death of the new generation in the hives. The consequences of climatic anomalies will become clear in spring when the number of surviving bee families will be known, Miteva further stated. According to information provided by the local beekeepers' association, honey producers in the Smolyan region (southern Bulgaria) are not affected by the decrease in prices of bee products because they rely on direct sales. Rodopi honey continues to be highly sought after due to its quality.