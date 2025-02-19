Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Young Romanians, convinced that they know how to identify disinformation

O.D.
English Section / 19 februarie

Young Romanians, convinced that they know how to identify disinformation

Versiunea în limba română

A Eurobarometer survey conducted in the fall of 2024 reveals that 19% of young Romanians claim that they have never been exposed to disinformation in the last week, the highest percentage in the European Union. They are followed by young people in Bulgaria (11%) and those in Lithuania and Estonia (10% each).

Perception of disinformation

Only 22% of young Romanians believe that they have been very often exposed to disinformation, and a similar proportion say that they have been exposed frequently, figures close to the EU average (15% very often and 29% frequently). Also, 24% say that they have been sometimes exposed to disinformation, while 10% rarely. On the other hand, 70% of respondents at European level believe that they can recognize disinformation, with the most closed-off young people in Malta (38%) and Croatia (36%), and the least confident in Austria, Slovenia and Germany (27%). Young Romanians declare themselves confident in their ability to identify disinformation: 31% are very confident, 50% somewhat confident, 14% less confident and only 2% not at all confident.

The Eurobarometer survey was conducted by Ipsos between 25 September and 3 October 2024 in all 27 EU Member States, on a sample of 25,863 young people aged between 16 and 30.

Priority of young Romanians compared to the average

When it comes to priorities for the European Union in the next five years, 41% of young Romanians indicated the economic situation and job creation, 32% education and training, and 31% social protection and access to healthcare. At the European level, the main concerns are the increase in prices and the cost of living (40%), the environment and climate change (33%), and the economic situation and job creation (31%).

Attitude towards the European Union

Otherwise, 42% of young Romanians are favorable to the European Union and the way it works, a higher percentage than the European average (31%). Another 37% support the EU, but are not satisfied with its current way of functioning, and 15% are skeptical, but open to change in the event of a reform. Only 2% of young Romanians do not believe in the idea of the European Union at all, compared to the EU average of 6%.

Main sources of information

When it comes to sources of information, 33% of young Romanians prefer social media platforms (compared to 42% at EU level), 29% television (39% in EU) and 21% online press (26% in EU). Among social networks, the most used for information are Facebook and YouTube (42%), TikTok (35%), Instagram (33%) and X (formerly Twitter) with 12%. At European level, Instagram is the main source of information (47%), followed by TikTok (39%), YouTube (37%), Facebook (27%) and X (21%).

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie
Ediţia din 19.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7573
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2777
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9915
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur445.0254

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb