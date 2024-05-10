Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

China and the EU have the most installed solar power capacity

A.V.
English Section #Energie / 10 mai

China and the EU have the most installed solar power capacity

Versiunea în limba română

Solar power accounted for three-quarters of the capacity additions to renewable energy production units worldwide in 2023, according to visualcapitalist.com, which notes that most of this expansion took place in Asia, the EU and the US, continuing the trend observed in the last decade.

As of 2022, China's total installed capacity is 393 GW, almost double the EU's 205 GW, and more than three times the US total of 113 GW, according to data from Belgian think tank Bruegel.

As of 2017, China had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25% in installed PV capacity, while the US saw a CAGR of 21% and the EU 16%. In addition, China dominates the production of solar energy components, currently controlling about 80% of the global solar panel supply chain, the source noted.

In 2022, China's solar industry employed 2.76 million people, with manufacturing roles accounting for approximately 1.8 million, with the remaining 918,000 jobs being in construction, installation and operations, respectively maintenance.

The EU industry employed 648,000 people, while the US reached 264,000 jobs in the field.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China accounts for nearly 60% of the new renewable energy capacity that is estimated to become operational globally by 2028. Despite the phasing out of national subsidies in 2020 and 2021, solar deployment photovoltaics in China is accelerating. Expectations show the Asian country will reach its national 2030 target for wind and solar PV installations in 2024, six years ahead of schedule.

The European photovoltaic manufacturing industry, supported by Brussels

The European Commission has intensified its efforts to support the solar energy sector in Europe by promoting the signing of a European Solar Energy Charter with EU member states and industry representatives, according to a press release from the Community Executive, quoted by Agerpres.

On April 15, on the occasion of the first day of the informal meeting of the Energy Council, the Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, ministers from 23 EU countries and several representatives of the sector signed the new Charter.

Kadri Simson said at the signing ceremony: "The photovoltaics production sector for solar energy is essential for achieving our goals in the field of energy, climate and competitiveness. We need to ensure that the solar industry remains strong to contribute to Europe's future energy mix, focused on renewable energy sources. The European Solar Energy Charter brings together the Commission, national authorities and relevant industry, promoting cooperation and providing support for the production of solar panels manufactured in Europe".

The Charter sets out a series of voluntary commitments to support the EU photovoltaics production sector. The document marks the latest step in the Commission's measures to support the production of solar panels in Europe, following a proposal for a regulation on the "zero net" industry, which is now tentatively agreed by the co-legislators, and the establishment of the European Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance.

The charter will ensure that the green transition and Europe's industrial goals go hand in hand, by accelerating the use of renewable energy sources, while increasing the sector's competitiveness and creating "green" jobs.

Wind energy production in Europe has surpassed gas plants

Europe's wind power output surpassed gas-fired power plants for the first time last year as fossil fuel electricity generation fell, reducing the region's carbon emissions, data from the climate think tank showed. and Ember energy, quoted by Reuters.

Europe is ramping up renewable energy generation as part of efforts to wean off Russian fuels and meet its climate goals. The EU has committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Fossil fuel electricity production in Europe fell by a record 19% in 2023 compared to 2022, gas-fired power plant production fell by 15%, and coal-fired power fell by 26% , says the Ember report, published in February. At the same time, wind energy production increased last year by 13%, being responsible for 18% of the energy mix in Europe.

"Europe is moving towards phasing out the use of coal, there have been four years in a row in which the production of gas-fired power plants has decreased, and we expect the trend to continue," said Dave Jones, director at Ember, in an interview. according to Agerpres.

The decline in electricity generation from fossil fuels and the increase in renewable and nuclear energy production led to a 19% decline in carbon emissions from the energy sector. Ember data shows that gas-fired power plants provided almost 17% of the electricity used in Europe last year, with coal just over 12%.

Also, nuclear energy was in 2023 the most important source of electricity, being responsible for almost 23% of the electricity used in Europe, and solar energy for 9%. In total, combined renewable energy was responsible for 44% of the electricity used in Europe in 2023, a record high.

Demand for electricity fell by 3.4% last year due to reduced industrial consumption and mild weather, but Dave Jones says demand for electricity will rise this year amid increased use of heaters and powered cars with electricity.

"Renewable energy must keep pace with increasing demand to meet climate goals," Jones concluded.

Renewables generated a record 30% of global electricity in 2023, driven by the rise of solar and wind power, particularly in China, according to the Global Electricity Review 2024, recently published by think tank Ember. The report suggests that 2023 marks a significant turning point in the energy sector, as it is likely to be the year when emissions peak, signaling the beginning of a decline in fossil fuel generation on a global scale, notes chinadaily.com.cn.

According to the report, solar has become the leading provider of electricity, adding twice as much new electricity generation as coal in 2023. Projected growth in clean electricity provides confidence that a new era of lower energy emissions is on the horizon , with an anticipated 2% decline in global fossil fuel generation in 2024.

"The future of renewables has arrived," said Dave Jones, director of Ember's Global Insights Program, noting that solar, in particular, has accelerated at a faster rate than previously anticipated.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

DIN ACELAŞI DOMENIU

Energie

Citeşte toate articolele din Energie

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

10 mai
Ediţia din 10.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9753
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6364
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0974
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7883
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.9627

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb