Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

DNA Case: Consumer Protection turned into friends' protection

I.Ghe.
English Section / 23 iulie

Photo source: facebook.com/Popescu.Piedone

Photo source: facebook.com/Popescu.Piedone

Versiunea în limba română

Cristian Popescu Piedone, the president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), was picked up yesterday from the seaside and taken to be questioned by prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate. Although, at first glance, the case seemed like a simple formality, the investigation included searches at his home, at the ANPC headquarters and at other relevant points in the network of "well-intentioned intervention”. The suspicion? A warning from a friend - none other than the liberal Dan Radu Ruşanu, former head of the ASF, whose wife owns the International Hotel in Sinaia - that an inspection was coming.

The reason? Friendship.

The justification? Honor.

The stakes? No deviation from the public interest, at least in official discourse. After all, what could be wrong if an ANPC president announces his visit in advance, "with a clean heart”?

The day before the visit to the DNA, a telephone recording published by constanta.info completed the picture: a conversation over a drink in which Piedone, with the air of a general administrator of morality, redrawn the leadership of the ANPC Constanţa from a cherhana setting. "I'll execute him and make you the boss,” he told a subordinate, in a tone that, outside of local administrative folklore, might seem like a joke.

It wasn't. Beyond the colorful language, the mechanism is clear: whoever listens to and responds to the orders of Cristian Popescu Piedone becomes the chief commissioner, whoever opposes him is "executed.” All in the name of an undefined "mission,” but powerful enough to justify even the "anchovies sold for the price of salmon” at Matei's Fish Market.

Appearances are carefully maintained by Piedone: live streams on TikTok, live checks, hotels declared "200 stars” thanks to a fluffy towel and the smell of conditioner. Between the videos - made and edited by unknown persons, in no case by ANPC employees, according to the media - old friends are warned, and new subordinates are promoted. Nothing unusual in an institution that has transformed spectacle into a method of control and familiarity into an undefined regulation.

The former head of ANPC, Horia Constantinescu - recently moved by Piedone from Constanţa to Slobozia to combat illegalities in the Amara resort - reacted: what Piedone is doing is "cheap theater”. Not because there are cameras, but because "the direction is missing”.

When positions are promised over the phone, the checks become PR pretexts, and promotions and sanctions are decided based on the tone of the voice, let alone authority, but on a cast of characters.

And yet, Cristian Popescu Piedone does not seem surprised by the investigation. "I was disturbing”, he says, in the well-known style of the dignitary "on a mission”. Because he would have carried out checks on several multinational companies or corporations, the head of the ANPC also claims.

In a country where image is at its lowest and institutional control is turning into a reality show, Piedone played his role without hesitation. Now, the DNA is analyzing his scenario. "If there is evidence, it means that my phones and those of my driver were tapped," he declared before being taken to the DNA headquarters.

But this material is not just about Piedone or the ANPC. It is about the institutions that are supposed to protect us and how easily they turn into personal tools. When the control becomes a show, the citizen becomes an extra. And that is, perhaps, the most dangerous form of abuse.

At the end of the day, between the announced control, the informed friend, the promised position and the prosecutor knocking on the door, only one question remains: who really protects the consumer, when protection has been transformed into an image platform?

Note:

According to information published in the media yesterday, the head of the ANPC has been under surveillance for the last three months, during which time the prosecutors and police officers who worked on this case have gathered sufficient evidence. However, Dan Radu Ruşanu and representatives of the International Hotel in Sinaia stated that the acts of which Cristian Popescu Piedone is accused did not take place and the case is based on false information.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

23 iulie
Ediţia din 23.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0705
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3334
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4340
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8453
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur471.7572

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb