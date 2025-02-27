Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Domeniile Ostrov reports 10% revenue growth in 2024

A.B.
Companii / 27 februarie

Domeniile Ostrov reports 10% revenue growth in 2024

Domeniile Ostrov registered a significant sales increase of ovear 10% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. This performance was supported by continuous investments in wine quality, state-of-the-art technology, and the expansion of distribution networks.

Domeniile Ostrov currently owns 1,200 hectares of vineyards located in the wine region between Ostrov and Constanţa. This wine region stands out not only on the domestic market but also internationally, with wines exported to multiple countries across Europe and beyond.

In 2024, Domeniile Ostrov achieved excellent results in the premium wine segment. Crâmpoşie wines saw an impressive growth of 54%, while bottled wine sales surpassed the 3 million bottle threshold. These results reflect the brand's commitment to innovation and its adaptability to market trends. Additionally, premium wines saw significant expansion, with renowned ranges such as Legio and Ritual contributing to consolidating Domeniile Ostrov's image as a leader in the quality wine market.

Regarding technology, Domeniile Ostrov continues to invest in modernizing production infrastructure and utilizing the most advanced equipment for grape processing. The company also places a strong emphasis on environmental protection by implementing sustainable viticulture practices, which are essential to meet the current market demands.

International Expansion and Global Recognition< b/ >

Domeniile Ostrov has also strengthened its position in international markets, winning numerous international awards, which has allowed it to become a reference brand for wine enthusiasts worldwide. With each international recognition, Domeniile Ostrov confirms its reputation as a producer of exceptional wines, capable of competing with the world's most renowned wine producers.

"2024 has been an extraordinary year for Domeniile Ostrov, in which we managed to achieve significant sales growth and strengthen our presence in international markets. We also saw remarkable success with our premium wines, which continue to be appreciated both domestically and internationally. Investments in technology, as well as our commitment to sustainability, have enabled us to achieve outstanding performance in every segment of our business." - Oana Belu, CEO of Domeniile Ostrov

Domeniile Ostrov will continue to invest in expanding its distribution network and diversifying its product portfolio, with the goal of reinforcing its position as a market leader in wine. The Naiada, Noe, and Pelin ranges are available on supermarket shelves in Romania, while the Legio and Ritual ranges are found in the HORECA sector. For those who appreciate tradition, the Vinăria Ostrov brand is also available in partner stores, a beloved brand by Romanians since the company's early days, whose reputation has been passed down through generations.

Consumers are increasingly looking to find Domeniile Ostrov wines in all Romanian supermarkets, not just online or in HORECA. In this context, Domeniile Ostrov is working on expanding into major retail chains in Romania to be closer to all those who desire authentic, quality wine with tradition. From fresh, fruity wines to special editions, Domeniile Ostrov attracts both wine connoisseurs and new generations of wine lovers.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din Companii

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 februarie
Ediţia din 27.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7500
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2885
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0207
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur441.9116

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video

ENGLISH SECTION

more articles

Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb