Domeniile Ostrov reports 10% revenue growth in 2024

Domeniile Ostrov registered a significant sales increase of ovear 10% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. This performance was supported by continuous investments in wine quality, state-of-the-art technology, and the expansion of distribution networks.

Domeniile Ostrov currently owns 1,200 hectares of vineyards located in the wine region between Ostrov and Constanţa. This wine region stands out not only on the domestic market but also internationally, with wines exported to multiple countries across Europe and beyond.

In 2024, Domeniile Ostrov achieved excellent results in the premium wine segment. Crâmpoşie wines saw an impressive growth of 54%, while bottled wine sales surpassed the 3 million bottle threshold. These results reflect the brand's commitment to innovation and its adaptability to market trends. Additionally, premium wines saw significant expansion, with renowned ranges such as Legio and Ritual contributing to consolidating Domeniile Ostrov's image as a leader in the quality wine market.

Regarding technology, Domeniile Ostrov continues to invest in modernizing production infrastructure and utilizing the most advanced equipment for grape processing. The company also places a strong emphasis on environmental protection by implementing sustainable viticulture practices, which are essential to meet the current market demands.

International Expansion and Global Recognition< b/ >

Domeniile Ostrov has also strengthened its position in international markets, winning numerous international awards, which has allowed it to become a reference brand for wine enthusiasts worldwide. With each international recognition, Domeniile Ostrov confirms its reputation as a producer of exceptional wines, capable of competing with the world's most renowned wine producers.

"2024 has been an extraordinary year for Domeniile Ostrov, in which we managed to achieve significant sales growth and strengthen our presence in international markets. We also saw remarkable success with our premium wines, which continue to be appreciated both domestically and internationally. Investments in technology, as well as our commitment to sustainability, have enabled us to achieve outstanding performance in every segment of our business." - Oana Belu, CEO of Domeniile Ostrov

Domeniile Ostrov will continue to invest in expanding its distribution network and diversifying its product portfolio, with the goal of reinforcing its position as a market leader in wine. The Naiada, Noe, and Pelin ranges are available on supermarket shelves in Romania, while the Legio and Ritual ranges are found in the HORECA sector. For those who appreciate tradition, the Vinăria Ostrov brand is also available in partner stores, a beloved brand by Romanians since the company's early days, whose reputation has been passed down through generations.

Consumers are increasingly looking to find Domeniile Ostrov wines in all Romanian supermarkets, not just online or in HORECA. In this context, Domeniile Ostrov is working on expanding into major retail chains in Romania to be closer to all those who desire authentic, quality wine with tradition. From fresh, fruity wines to special editions, Domeniile Ostrov attracts both wine connoisseurs and new generations of wine lovers.