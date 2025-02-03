Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Los Angeles Fire Reconstruction: Plans for a Safer City

O.D.
Ştiri utilitare / 3 februarie

Los Angeles Fire Reconstruction: Plans for a Safer City

Versiunea în limba română

The city of Los Angeles is facing the challenge of rebuilding after fires that killed 28 people and destroyed nearly 16,000 buildings. Experts are proposing innovative solutions to reduce future risks.

Vertical construction and buffer zones

Experts suggest that the city expand vertically, by building apartments with commercial spaces on the ground floor, similar to those in Europe. In addition, certain perimeters could be transformed into buffer zones, where construction will not be allowed to prevent the spread of fires.

Lessons from other cities

Cities such as Kobe, Japan, or Houston, Texas, offer valuable examples for rebuilding. In Houston, authorities have purchased flood-damaged properties to demolish them and reduce future risk. This approach could also be applied to Los Angeles, giving residents the opportunity to relocate to safer areas. "One of the most important things is to give yourself time to come up with a robust solution," said Jeffrey Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness in the university's School of Climatology. Char Miller, a professor of environmental analysis and history at Pomona College in Claremont, California, is among those who point to the Texas experience. While buying up property in Pacific Palisades and Altadena would be expensive, Miller said, it would be possible with financial support from the city, county, state and potential insurers.

More Green Space for Safety

Alice Hill, a senior environmental researcher, proposes creating green spaces between risk areas and homes, through parks, playgrounds and bike paths, to reduce the impact of wildfires on communities.

Michael Gollner, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, is studying solutions to protect homes from fires. These include using fire-resistant materials, moving wooden fences further away from homes, and covering ventilation holes with mesh to prevent sparks from entering.

Environmentalists suggest ditching palms, junipers, and eucalyptus trees in favor of more fire-resistant California oaks. This change could reduce the risk of wildfires in the future.

Fire modeling for prevention

Hussam Mahmoud, a professor of civil engineering, has developed a model that identifies buildings at the highest risk of catching fire, allowing communities to focus on strengthening them. Despite political pressure to rebuild quickly, experts emphasize the importance of careful planning. Los Angeles now has an opportunity to adopt innovative solutions to become a safer and more resilient city.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

Ziarul BURSA

03 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 03 februarie

adb