National security, Donald Trump's argument for the US taking over Greenland and the Panama Canal

Versiunea în limba română

Strengthening national security and the economy are the main arguments invoked by President-elect Donald Trump, in a press conference held at the Mar-a-Lago residence, for bringing Greenland and the Panama Canal under US control, according to the BBC.

The cited source shows that Donald Trump called Greenland a strategic priority for the US, claiming that the island would play a crucial role in monitoring Russian and Chinese military activities in the Arctic region. He also stressed the importance of the island's natural resources, including deposits of rare minerals used in the manufacture of advanced technological devices.

"We protect the free world," Trump declared, noting that the US should take control of the island to ensure its economic and military security.

Moreover, according to CBC, Donald Trump wrote on his own social network, Truth Social: "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people there will benefit enormously if and when it becomes part of our nation." He also promised that the US would protect and develop the island in a way "that keeps it safe from the extremely hostile outside world."

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded bluntly, quoted by the BBC: "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders. It is not for sale." However, she stressed the need to maintain a close cooperative relationship between Denmark and the US, NATO members.

CBC reports that Aaja Chemnitz, Greenland's representative in the Danish parliament, denounced Trump's plan as "an imperialist dream," while Danish politician Soren Espersen called it "scandalous." However, reactions from Greenland were more moderate, reflecting the complexity of relations between the island, Denmark, and the United States. Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute B. Egede, stressed that "Greenland is not for sale and never will be," but acknowledged that the island needs to diversify its international relations amid growing desire for independence from Denmark. Egede also announced plans to hold a referendum on independence in 2025.

Canadian journalists from the CBC also note that Donald Trump's interest in Greenland is not new. Back in 2019, he reportedly announced his intention to "buy" the island, and his reasons were clear: Greenland is of enormous strategic importance. Located near Arctic sea routes, the island is also home to the Pituffik (formerly Thule) military base, the northernmost point of the US military presence. In addition to its geostrategic position, Greenland has some of the largest reserves of rare metals in the world. Although the Greenlandic government has banned certain mining activities, most residents are in favor of the idea of valuing natural resources.

• CBS News: Greenland's mineral resources have reportedly attracted the interest of Elon Musk

In an article published on the CBS News website, Jose W. Fernandez, the undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment of the US Department of State, is quoted as saying at the Mineral Security Partnerships event held in Greenland in November, that the rare earths on this island have been too little exploited and developed. American journalists claim, citing a report published in 2023 by the Center for Monitoring Minerals and Geological Materials in Denmark, that Greenland has significant reserves of 31 different minerals, including lithium and graphite, both of which are needed for the production of batteries for electric vehicles. CBS News says the deposits could be of interest to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has become a personal adviser to Donald Trump, whom he has supported with more than $270 million - money used both for his presidential campaign and for the campaigns of several Republican congressmen. last year to support his candidacies and those of other Republicans.

In 2019, most residents of the island and in Denmark - the country that holds sovereignty over Greenland - considered the US president's proposal a joke, according to an article published by the New York Times. "Everyone said, "Ha-ha, you can't buy a country,'" recalls Christian Ulloriaq Jeppesen, a native Greenlander, according to sources. Jeppesen also told the American publication: "Obviously, it was wrong to make fun of this. Look where we are today." Aviaaja Sandgren, a nurse in the town of Qaqortoq, highlights the advantages they enjoy under Danish rule: free education, free healthcare and a robust social welfare system. "I know that in the United States there are no such benefits," she told the New York Times.

Greenland, with an area of 2.1 million square kilometers, has a stratospheric position in Arctic region. ts rich mineral resources, such as cobalt, copper and nickel, and the prospects of melting glaciers due to climate change are attracting the attention of major powers. According to the cited sources, climate change specialists estimate that in the next decade the Arctic Ocean could become completely ice-free during the summer, opening up new trade routes and access to valuable natural resources. Therefore, they argue that China and Russia have been quick to consolidate their influence in the region. Russia is investing heavily in Arctic sea routes, transforming the Northern Sea Route into a variant of the Suez Canal for the rapid transport of goods between Asia and Europe. Russia also has the largest icebreaker fleet in the world, and new nuclear-powered ships, capable of crossing 4-meter-thick ice, are under construction. China, through its "Polar Silk Road" initiative, has taken important steps in partnership with Russia, investing in port infrastructure and energy projects in Siberia. At the same time, its interest in the exploitation of minerals in Greenland has raised concerns in the United States.

• The Panama Canal, another bone of contention

During the same press conference, Donald Trump criticized President Jimmy Carter's decision in 1977 to transfer control of the Panama Canal to the Panamanian state, describing it as "a big mistake." He suggested that the US presence in the area is vital to national security and accused Panama of unfair trade practices, including excessive fees for American ships.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino denied the accusations, stressing that there is no Chinese interference in the administration of the canal. However, the ports at both ends of the canal are managed by a Hong Kong company, which fuels Trump's suspicions.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha said, according to CBS News, that his government has not recently discussed the Panama Canal with Donald Trump or those around him, and reiterated the president's previous comments that the goal will remain under Panamanian control.

"The sovereignty of our canal is non-negotiable and is part of our history of irreversible struggle and conquest," Martinez-Acha said.

China has also denied that it has attempted to claim any control over the canal. According to CBS News, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that the central authorities in Beijing will "always respect Panama's sovereignty over the Canal and recognize the Canal as a permanently neutral international waterway."

Unfortunately, the one who will become US president on January 20 went even further during the press conference, suggesting that the border between the US and Canada, the longest in the world, is "artificially drawn." Criticizing Canadian trade policies, including imports of cars and dairy products, Donald Trump declared: "It should be our own country." Resigning Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded unequivocally: "There is no way Canada is going to become part of the United States."