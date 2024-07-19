Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The National Theater Festival deals with "dramaturgies of the possible"

O.D.
English Section / 19 iulie

Photo source: fnt.ro

Photo source: fnt.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The 34th edition of the National Theater Festival will take place under the banner of "plays of the possible". For this year, 31 performances from the country and four guest productions from abroad were selected. The curatorial team of the National Theater Festival, made up of Mihaela Michailov, Călin Ciobotari and Ionuţ Sociu, watched over 250 performances from Romania, Republic of Moldova, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Serbia. According to the curators, "the concept of the current edition, which will take place between October 18 and 27, focused on the formula "dramaturgies of the possible": "provided us with one of the major criteria for reporting on the watched performances. We tried to follow the way in which the spectacular construction privileges and valorizes, fertile and coherent, a consistent dramaturgical background, integrating and underlining it within a unitary aesthetic. through our options, the diversity of this essential layer of the show: dramaturgy. We were interested in emphasizing a variety of dramaturgical formulas, reports on current themes, reconfigurations of some canonical texts, explored from atypical perspectives it is at a time when dramaturgical voices are diversifying more and more, the roles of male and female authors in the creative teams deserve to be analyzed and programmatically supported, the visibility frames of local dramaturgy are becoming more and more numerous. The FNT audiences will thus have consistent experiences both within the framework of an innovative paradigm and in observing the familiar relationship with the classical text, or the traditional, but still current questions about the relationship between dramaturgy and contemporary literature (a relationship explored more and more the most profound in the Romanian theater of recent years)".

This year, FNT is a partner of the events initiated by the Bucharest National Dance Center, dedicated to the artist Miriam Răducanu, whose birth marks 100 years on October 17. UNITER and FNT mark 50 years of theatrical creation of the director Silviu Purcărete, 50 years of artistic activity recognized in the country and in the world, by inviting to this year's edition of the National Theater Festival the most recent premieres bearing his signature: A poisonous tragedy, after Women Beware Women by Thomas Middleton - production of the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theater Iasi and "The Bitter Lexicon" by Sebastian-Vlad Popa and Laur Cavachi, after "Youth without old age and life without death" - a production of Odeon Theatre, Bucharest. Related events will also mark the director's prodigious activity: an exhibition and the presentation of volumes dedicated to his creation. The festival will also include the modules: FNT Educaţional, Focus: 12 Independent/Private Spaces from Bucharest and the country, Performances-lectures, Dramaturgies of the Possible in multidisciplinary teams.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 iulie
Ediţia din 19.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9692
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5468
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1433
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9059
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur360.6045

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb