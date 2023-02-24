BMM este cel mai vechi şi cel mai experimentat laborator de certificare privat şi independent din domeniul jocurilor de noroc din întreaga lume. BMM furnizează servicii profesionale de conformitate tehnică şi de reglementare pentru in­dustria jocurilor de noroc din anul 1981.

BMM Romania

• BMM Testlabs - Any gaming product. Every gaming market

BMM is the longest established and most experienced private independent gaming certification lab in the world. BMM has provided professional technical and regulatory compliance services to the gaming industry since 1981.

At its core, BMM is a systems- expert company that has provided consulting for and tested many of the largest gaming networks and systems over the last 40 years. In addition, BMM has been successfully testing and certifying the full scope of Class III, Class II, VLT, AWP, HHR, online/iGaming, sports betting, social, pari-mutuel, and lottery products for over four decades.

BMM authored the first set of independent gaming standards in 1992 and the first set of online gaming standards in 2001. BMM employs over 500 people in 15 global locations and serves over 470 gaming jurisdictions.

BMM's world headquarters are in Las Vegas (USA), with offices in Canada, Peru, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Romania, Poland, Australia (Melbourne and Sydney), India, Singapore, Macau and South Africa. BMM has extensive experience with testing and certification of all gaming products across all segments worldwide.

- 1ST GAMING LAB IN THE WORLD FOR PRODUCT CERTIFICATION QUALITY

- 1ST GAMING LAB WITH ISO QUALITY ACCREDITA­TIONS

- 1ST GAMING LAB TO AUTHOR TECHNICAL PRO­DUCT STANDARDS

- 1ST GAMING LAB TO UNDERTAKE PRE-COM­PLI­ANCE TESTING IN GAMING

- 1ST GAMING LAB TO UNDERTAKE QUALITY ASSURANCE TESTING IN GAMING

BMM Romania

BMM is a market leader in EGM inspections, type/certification approvals, and iGaming support to existing iGaming cus­tomers. BMM has country-wide coverage with a team of more than 20 dedicated professionals based in 8 cities across Romania that are highly experienced in the gaming and metrology industry.

BMM has been licensed in Romania since 2016 with a Class II license for online and land-based product certifications and land-based inspections, and has provided land-based and iGaming certification and audit services to major Romanian iGaming operators and gaming equipment manufacturers.

The quality of BMM's technical inspections (initial, periodical, repair) surpasses all competitors as does the professionalism, dedication, expertise and reliability of our entire team.

BMM Romania holds the important gaming industry ISO quality accreditation and fully complies with these requirements. This ensures that BMM Romania is the most reliable gaming test laboratory in Romania, providing the highest quality and technical standard of inspections and certifications.

Other providers of inspection services cannot guarantee this quality since their ISO certifications belong to other fields, not the gambling sector.

All operators in Romania's gambling market must understand that this special ISO accreditation allows BMM to certify EGMs, ensuring the safety of players and operators within Romania, providing longer term economic and risk benefits for operators.

We are pleased that in recent years there has been a significant shift of manufacturers deciding to work exclusively with BMM Romania. Despite competition and a tumultuous year, BMM Romania ranks as the region's best test lab.

BMM will endeavour to maintain the high standards and constantly improve the quality of services we provide.

At the same time, we will work to ensure that unfair competition does not exist in the Romanian market place.

C