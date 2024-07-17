Tourism: Greece rises to the top of travel preferences

Versiunea în limba română

Greece, one of the favorite destinations of Romanian tourists, is rising to the top of the preferences of travelers from all over Europe. Despite bushfire problems, Greek islands are increasingly in demand. Greece has climbed one position in the top European tourists' preference and is now in fourth place, with 75% of citizens on the continent expressing their desire to visit the Greek state in the coming months, an increase of six percentage points compared to from last year, informs the publication Kathimerini. In addition, Greece is also at the top in terms of the increase in spending by European tourists in the first half of 2024, according to the latest study by the European Travel Commission (ETC). Travel spending increased by 25% in Greece and Spain, by 20% in Italy and by 16% in France, with all Mediterranean destinations topping the list for European visitors. The study shows a significant increase in interest in travel among Europeans between June and November 2024, on the back of solid demand from Spanish, Italian and British tourists. In all three countries, eight out of ten respondents indicated that they intend to travel between June and November 2024. Also, 36% of Europeans want to make at least one trip in the coming months, an increase of 6% compared to last year . Another 33% want to make a second trip, and 24% three or more trips. Demand for Mediterranean destinations is at a high level, with most European tourists (45%) preferring sunny areas for their next vacation. Interest in southern Europe is at a stable level compared to 2023, but has decreased by 10% compared to 2022, not in Greece. Demand continues to grow for destinations in western and northern Europe, by 18% and 13%, respectively. Spain and Italy are the main choices of European tourists, each being preferred by 8% of respondents. They are followed by France (7%) and Greece (6%). Visitors are interested in "sun and sea" (19%), "culture and heritage" (17%), "nature and excursions" (14%) and "city breaks" (13%) in the next six months.