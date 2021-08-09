Bursa de Valori din Zagreb (ZSE) este singura bursă din Croaţia, operatorul pieţei de capital oferind spre tranzacţionare acţiuni ale companiilor croate, precum şi obligaţiuni de stat, corporative şi produse de tip ETF (Exchange Traded Fund). Bursa din Zagreb nu operează o piaţă de produse derivate, iar managementul companiei spune că, în această fază de dezvoltare a bursei croate, lansarea unei astfel de pieţe nu reprezintă un obiectiv.

La aproape jumătate de secol după ce operaţiunile bursiere au fost suspendate în 1945 ca urmare a venirii la putere a regimului comunist, Zagreb Stock Exchange a fost reînfiinţată în 1991 ca succesoarea "Diviziei pentru bunuri şi valori a Camerei de Comerţ", prima instituţie croată ce se ocupa cu tranzacţionarea valorilor mobiliare, care fusese înfiinţată în 1907 de industriaşul Samuel David Alexander. Bursa a fost activă până în 1911, apoi închisă şi redeschisă în 1919, pentru ca să fie închisă din nou în 1945. În martie 2007, Bursa din Zagreb a fuzionat cu Vara¾din Stock Exchange (VSE), fondată în 1993 ca piaţă OTC şi transformată în bursă în adevăratul sens al cuvântului în 2002. La vremea fuziunii, capitalizarea VSE se ridica la aproape zece miliarde de euro.

Primul sistem electronic de tranzacţionare al Bursei din Zagreb, intitulat TEST-1, a fost introdus în 1995 şi a funcţionat până în anul 2000, fiind actualizat de două ori (TEST-1.5 în aprilie 1997 şi MOST în luna mai 1999). Sistemul iniţial a fost dezvoltat in-house şi a dus la explozia numărului de tranzacţii zilnice şi a cotaţiilor. Potrivit reprezentanţilor bursei, în 1995, Zagreb Stock Exchange a fost prima bursă din Europa şi printre primele din lume care aveau un site de internet oficial, construit în urma unui partneriat încheiat cu CARNET, primul furnizor de internet din Croaţia.

În prezent, Zagreb Stock Exchange este membră a Federaţiei Eurasiatice a Burselor de Valori (FEAS) şi a Federaţiei Europene a Valorilor Mobiliare (FESE).

• Capitalizare de 17,44 miliarde de euro pentru companiile locale ale Bursei din Zagreb, în iunie

Capitalizarea companiilor croate listate la Zagreb s-a ridicat, în finalul lunii iunie, la circa 17,44 miliarde de euro, şi la 17,23 miliarde de euro în mai, conform datelor publicate pe site-ul operatorului bursier. De asemenea, conform datelor puse la dispoziţie de către Federaţia Europeană a Valorilor Mobiliare (FESE), capitalizarea companiilor croate se ridica în iunie la 17,61 miliarde de euro. Pentru Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, FESE indică o capitalizare de 25,1 miliarde de euro, în iunie, echivalentul valorii de piaţă a companiilor româneşti (fără Erste Group Bank), după cum reiese şi din raportul lunar al BVB, care indică o capitalizare de 25 miliarde de euro a companiilor din segmentul principal.

Economia ţării este bine reprezentată la bursă, cele mai mari companii croate din cele mai diverse domenii fiind societăţi listate, pornind de la sectorul de petrol, gaze şi carburanţi la sectorul telecom, cel alimentar, industrial şi farmaceutic. Peste 150 de companii sunt listate la bursa croată, care este compusă din două pieţe: piaţa reglementată şi un sistem multilateral de tranzacţionare.

• 38,5 milioane de euro - rulajul total al Bursei din Zagreb, în iunie, cu mult sub cel de la BVB

Rulajul total al lunii iunie de la Bursa din Zagreb s-a ridicat la doar 38,55 milioane de euro, conform calculelor noastre pe baza datelor ZSE, şi a fost dat într-o proporţie covârşitoare de tranzacţiile cu acţiuni. În luna mai, rulajul total fost de 29,88 milioane de euro, iar maximul ultimilor ani a fost înregistrat în luna martie 2020, minimul crahului Covid-19, când valoarea tranzacţionată la Bursa din Zagreb într-o lună a fost de 87,9 milioane de euro.

Comparativ, luna trecută, valoarea totală a tranzacţiilor cu titlurile deja emise în Piaţa Principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a fost de 164,34 milioane de euro, conform raportului lunar al BVB, de peste patru ori mai mare decât rulajul bursei croate.

În prima jumătate a anului 2021, cele mai tranzacţionate acţiuni la Bursa din Zagreb au fost cele ale companiei hoteliere Valamar Riviera, cu un rulaj total de 11,85 milioane de euro, în timp ce compania de telecomunicaţii HT, firma de transport maritim Atlantska Plovidba., compania din industria alimentară Podravka şi acţiunile societăţii Adris Gruppa, care derulează afaceri în turism, industria alimentară şi asigurări, au înregistrat individual rulaje de peste 8,6 milioane de euro.

• Fondurile de pensii private obligatorii din Croaţia au în gestiune active în valoare de 16,8 miliarde de euro

Industria fondurilor de pensii private este semnificativă ca dimensiune în Croaţia şi foarte importantă pentru piaţa de capital. Industria a crescut considerabil după introducerea sistemului de pensii private obligatorii şi facultative în 2002, iar la finalul lui 2020 sistemul de pensii obligatorii din Croaţia avea în gestiune active în valoare de 15,1 miliarde de euro. În acelaşi timp, sistemul pensiilor facultative avea active în gestiune în valoare de aproape un miliard de euro. La finele lunii iunie 2021, valoarea activelor gestionate de fondurile de pensii private obligatorii urcase la aproape 16,8 miliarde de euro.

Sistemul de pensii private obligatorii din Croaţia are două milioane de cotizanţi, din care 95% sunt repartizaţi aleatoriu unui administrator de fond. Sunt patru administratori, Allianz, Erste, PBZ Croatia şi Raiffeisen, fiecare având câte trei fonduri separate în administrare. La finalul lunii iunie 2021, circa 63,3% din banii de pensie ai croaţilor administraţi de aceste fonduri erau investiţi în obligaţiuni, iar 20% în acţiuni listate la Bursa din Zagreb, conform datelor publicate de HANFA, instituţia însărcinată cu supravegherea pieţei de capital croate.

Comparativ, industria fondurilor de pensii private din România gestionează circa 88,3 miliarde de lei, echivalentul a 17,9 miliarde de euro,în numele a 7,6 milioane de participanţi. Puţin peste 85 de miliarde de lei sunt numai în gestiunea fondurilor de pensii obligatorii administrate privat, echivalentul a 17,28 miliarde de euro, conform raportului ASF pentru penultima săptămână din iulie.

• Zagreb Stock Exchange deţine integral Bursa din Slovenia şi are o participaţie de 5% la Bursa din Macedonia de Nord

Bursa de Valori din Zagreb se consideră un integrator de burse şi servicii financiare în regiune. În 2015 a realizat o infuzie de capital şi a cumpărat în proporţie de 100% Bursa de Valori din Ljubljana (Slovenia). Totodată, în martie 2021, Comisia pentru Valori Mobiliare din Macedonia de Nord a dat o decizie de aprobare pentru eventuale achiziţii de către Bursa din Zagreb a unor pachete de acţiuni la Bursa de Valori din Macedonia de Nord, astfel încât bursa croată poate să ajungă pe viitor la o participaţie de maximum 20%, după ce în finalul lui 2019 ZSE a achiziţionat un pachet de 5,3% din bursa mace­doneană.

Ca mai toate ţările din Europa Centrală şi de Est, economia croată se bazează pentru finanţare în special pe sistemul bancar, piaţa de capital având un rol mai redus. De altfel, sunt doar câteva listări pe an, după cum ne-a spus preşedintele Consiliului de Administraţie al bursei croate, Ivana Gažić. Potrivit reprezentantului Zagreb Stock Ex­change, toate guvernele croate anunţ­ă planuri de privatizare ale societăţilor de stat, la fel ca în ţara noastră, însă foarte puţine proiecte ajung să se deruleze prin piaţa de capital. Totodată, economiile populaţiei sunt plasate în proporţie covâr­şitoare în depozite bancare, instrumentele bursiere fiind slab reprezentate în portofoliile cetăţenilor croaţi.

------------------

• The Zagreb stock exchange - structure, capitalization and turnover

The Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) is the only exchange in Croatia. It allows trading in shares of Croatian companies, as well as government and corporate bonds and ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). The Zagreb stock exchange does not operate a derivatives market, and the company's management says that at this stage of development of the Croatian stock market, launching one is not among its goal.

Nearly 50 years after the stock exchange operations were suspended in 1945, following the coming to power of the communist government, the Zagreb Stock Exchange was recreated in 1991 as a successor of the "Goods and securities division of the Chamber of Commerce", the first Croatian institution which was in charge of the trading of securities exchanges, which had been created in 1907 by industrialist Samuel David Alexander. The exchange was active until 1911, then shut down and reopened in 1919, to be closed down again in 1945. In March 2007, the Zagreb stock exchange merged with Vara¾din Stock Exchange (VSE), founded in 1993 as an OTC market and converted to an actual stock exchange in 2002. At the time of the merger, the capitalization of the VSE was almost 10 billion Euros.

The first electronic trading system of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, called TEST-1, was introduced in 1995 and worked until 2000, and was updated twice (TEST-1.5 in April1997 and MOST in May 1999). The initial system was developed in-house and led to a boom in the number of daily trades and stock prices. According to the representatives of the exchange, in 1995, the Zagreb Stock Exchange was the first exchange in Europe and one of the first in the world to have an official website, built following a partnership with CARNET, the first internet provider in Croatia.

The Zagreb Stock Exchange is currently a member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) and of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

• Capitalization of 17,44 billion Euros for the local companies of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, in June

The capitalization of Croatian companies in Zagreb at the end of June was about 17.44 billion Euros, and 17.23 billion Euros in May, according to data published on the website of the exchange. Also, according to data made available by the European Federation Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), the capitalization of Croatian companies was 17.61 billion Euros. For the Bucharest Stock Exchange, FESE reports a capitalization of 25.1 billion Euros, in June, the equivalent of the market valuation of Romanian companies (without Erste Group Bank), as follows from the monthly report of the BSE, which indicates a capitalization of 25 billion Euros of the companies on the main tier.

The country's economy is well represented on the stock exchange, as the biggest Croatian companies from a significant variety of sectors are listed, from the oil, gas and fuel sector, to telecom, food, industry and pharma. Over 150 companies are listed on the Croatian stock exchange, which is made up of two tiers: the regulated market and a multilateral trading system.

• 35.8 million Euros - the total turnover of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, in June, far below that of the BSE

The total turnover of the month of June on the Zagreb stock exchange only amounted to 38.55 million Euros, according to ZSE data, and was overwhelmingly the result of stock trading. In May, the total turnover was 29.88 million Euros, and the peak of the last few years was seen in March 2020, the bottom of the Covid-19 crash, when monthly turnover on the Zagreb Stock Exchange was 87.9 million Euros.

For comparison, at the end of last month, the total turnover on the Main Tier of the Bucharest Stock Exchange had reached 164.34 million Euros, according to the monthly report of the BSE, over four times higher than the turnover of its Croatian peer.

In the first half of 2021, the most traded stocks on the Zagreb Stock Exchange were those of hotel company Valamar Riviera, with a total turnover of 11.85 million Euros, whereas telecom company HT, the maritime shipping company Atlantska Plovidba, food industry company Podravka and shares of Adris Gruppa, which conducts business in tourism, the food industry and insurance, had individual turnovers of over 8.6 million Euros.

• Croatian private pension funds have assets worth 16.8 billion Euros under management

The pension fund industry is significant in size in Croatia and very important for the stock market. The industry has significantly grown after the introduction of the private mandatory and optional pension system at the end of 2002, and at the end of 2020 the private pension system in Croatia had 15.1 billion Euros in assets under management. Meanwhile, the optional pension funds had assets under management of nearly 1 billion Euros. At the end of June 2021, the value of assets managed by mandatory private pension funds had risen to nearly 16.8 billion Euros.

The private pension fund in Croatia has two million contributors, of which 95% are randomly allocated to a fund manager. There are four managers, Allianz, Erste, PBZ Croatia and Raiffeisen, each with three separate funds under management. At the end of June 2021, about 63.3% of the Croatians' pensions managed by those funds were invested in bonds, and 20% in stocks listed on the Zagreb stock exchange, according to data published by HANFA, the regulator of the Croatian stock market.

For comparison, the private pension fund industry in Romania manages about 88.3 billion lei, the equivalent of 17.9 billion Euros, on behalf of 7.6 million participants. A little over 85 billion lei is managed by the privately managed mandatory pension funds alone, the equivalent of 17.28 billion Euros.

• The Zagreb Stock Exchange fully owns the Slovenian Stock Exchange and has a 5% stake in the Northern Macedonian exchange

The Zagreb stock exchange views itself as an integrator of stock exchanges and financial services in the region. In 2015 it conducted a capital injection and bought 100% of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange (Slovenia). Also, in March 2021, the Securities Commission of Northern Macedonia issued a decision to approve potential acquisitions by the Zagreb stock exchange of stakes in the Northern Macedonian Stock Exchange, meaning that the Croatian stock exchange could reach in the future a holding of a maximum of 20%, after acquiring 5.3% of the Macedonian stock exchange.

Just like most countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the Croatian economy relies mostly on the banking system for funding, with the stock market playing a lesser role. On top of that, there are only a few listings every year, according to the statement given by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Croatian stock exchange, Ivana Gažić.

According to her, all of the Croatian governments announce plans to privatize state owned companies, but just like in Romania, very few of those plans end up being conducted through the stock market. All of the population's savings are overwhelmingly placed in bank deposits, while stocks are weakly represented in the portfolios of Croatian citizens.