SUPLIMENT ZSE"Aderarea la UE a fost un semnal pozitiv pentru investitorii străini"

Ziarul BURSA: În fostele ţări comuniste, bursele de valori s-au redeschis în anii 1990 şi au fost utilizate în primul rând pentru listarea companiilor de stat. Cât de important a fost acest proces pentru piaţa de capital din Croaţia?

Ivana Gažić: Bursa de Valori din Zagreb a avut parte de mai multe începuturi. Istoria sa începe în 1907, iar între cele două războaie mondiale a fost una dintre cele mai moderne burse europene din acea vreme. Operaţiunile bursiere au fost suspendate în 1945 şi nu au mai fost reluate până în 1991, când 25 de bănci şi două companii de asigurări au înfiinţat Bursa de Valori din Zagreb ca locul central al tranzacţionării cu valori mobiliare din Republica Croaţia. De atunci, Bursa de Valori din Zagreb şi-a păstrat acest rol. Dezvoltarea rapidă a ideii de deţinere de acţiuni şi de tranzacţionare în Croaţia este cel mai bine ilustrată de faptul că, în primii cinci ani de la introducerea sistemului electronic de tranzacţionare, între 1995 şi 2000, capitalizarea Bursei din Zagreb a crescut de aproape zece ori (982,6%). Companiile aveau nevoie să atragă capital, procesele de privatizare erau în derulare, a fost necesară educarea tuturor participanţilor pieţei, stabilirea un cadru legal etc.

Putem spune că, la momentul respectiv, înfiinţarea unei burse naţionale a fost un pas extrem de important pentru economia croată.

Ziarul BURSA: În ce măsură îşi finanţează guvernul croat deficitele bugetare prin piaţa de capital? Câte listări aveţi, în medie, într-un an calendaristic?

Ivana Gažić: Cu siguranţă sunt prea puţine listări, câteva pe an. Aproape fiecare guvern anunţă privatizări, dar în ultimii treizeci de ani doar câteva proiecte guvernamentale de privatizare au fost făcute prin piaţa de capital. Credem că este extrem de important ca aceste procese să aibă loc la o scară mai mare: ar îmbunătăţi transparenţa, ar extinde baza de investitori, iar rolul educaţional al acestor procese nu ar trebui neglijat. În Croaţia, economisirea este la niveluri record şi acest capital trebuie mobilizat.

Ziarul BURSA: La conferinţa BURSA ce a reunit bursele din regiune aţi spus că 2020 a fost cel mai profitabil an din ultimul deceniu pentru operatorul pieţei croate. A fost doar efectul tranzacţionării mai intense ca urmare a volatilităţii din lunile februarie-martie 2020 sau vă aşteptaţi ca acest trend să continue, având în vedere că au fost atraşi investitori noi în pieţe - cum a fost cazul în România, de exemplu? Care a fost tendinţa generală din ultimii ani - au fost mai mulţi sau mai puţini investitori locali şi internaţioali activi în piaţa dumneavoastră?

Ivana Gažić: Din perspectiva statisticii de tranzacţionare, anul 2020 a început bine, ca o continuare logică a unui an anterior foarte bun. După apariţia primului caz COVID din Croaţia, în februarie, tranzacţionarea a fost marcată de o volatilitate ridicată pe parcursul următoarelor săptămâni, rulajele zilnice fiind de trei ori mai ridicate ca de obicei. Activitatea a fost relativ redusă în aprilie şi, deşi la jumătate faţă de luna precedentă, rulajul pieţei de acţiuni a fost considerabil mai mare decât în ianuarie, cu aproximativ 50%. Lunile mai şi iunie au adus o stabilizare suplimentară a pieţei, precum şi o redresare uşoară a valorilor indicilor şi a capitalizării, în timp ce restul anului a fost mai puţin agitat decât prima jumătate. În 2020, rulajul total a depăşit valoarea din anul precedent cu 4,5%, iar rulajul cu acţiuni a fost mai mare cu 5,6%. ETF-urile, care au început să se tranzacţioneze la jumătatea lunii noiembrie, au atras un interes substanţial din partea investitorilor, încheind anul pe "verde", cu un rulaj de aproape trei milioane de euro în doar câteva săptămâni. Investitorii străini au avut într-adevăr mai mult curaj decât cei locali, adică ponderea conturilor active ale investitorilor străini în numărul total al conturilor active a fost mai mare, comparativ cu cea a conturilor investitorilor locali. De asemenea, Bursa de Valori din Zagreb şi-a dezvoltat surse de venituri ce nu sunt legate de tranzacţionare, dar care contribuie la capacitatea noastră de a rămâne profitabili chiar şi în perioade dificile.

Ziarul BURSA: Pentru că discutăm şi de investitorii internaţionali, cât din rulajul Bursei de Valori de la Zagreb este generat de către investitorii străini?

Ivana Gažić: De la sfârşitul anului 2012 - chiar înainte de aderarea Croaţiei la Uniunea Europeană - numărul conturilor investitorilor de retail străini a crescut cu 14,3%, iar numărul investitorilor străini persoane juridice cu 70,5%. Aderarea la UE a fost cu siguranţă un semnal foarte pozitiv pentru investitorii străini.

Ziarul BURSA: Câţi investitori de retail are Bursa de Valori din Zagreb şi câte conturi active (prin care s-a făcut cel puţin o tranzacţie la şase luni) există? Care este dinamica acestor tipuri de conturi în ultimii ani?

Ivana Gažić: Investitorii de retail străini au deschise aproape 8.000 de conturi, dar doar aproximativ 7% dintre acestea sunt active. Persoanele fizice croate au aproximativ 863.000 de conturi, 4% dintre acestea fiind active. Investitorii persoane juridice domestice au aproximativ 9.500 de conturi, dintre care 17% sunt active.

Ziarul BURSA: Care este interesul pentru zona criptomonedelor în Croaţia şi cum vedeţi această piaţă? În România de exemplu există o anumită febră a criptomonedelor adusă de randamentele mari din perioada de final a lui 2020 până la finalul primului trimestru.

Ivana Gažić: Capitalul tinde să meargă acolo unde există mai puţine obstacole, aşa că nu este surprinzător faptul că investitorii mai tineri sunt interesaţi în special de alte forme de investiţii, cum ar fi criptomonedele, ce reprezintă încă un teritoriu nereglementat în acest moment. Iar Croaţia nu face excepţie. Considerăm că există loc pentru multe forme de investiţii în cadrul sistemului financiar global. Cu toate acestea, lipsa reglementării pentru unele clase de investiţii precum criptomonedele face accesul pe această piaţă mult mai facil. Dar, asta aduce şi riscuri extrem de ridicate cum ar fi fluctuaţiile bruşte de preţ sau pierderea accesului la conturile în care aceste active erau localizate.

Rămâne de văzut în ce fel criptomonedele vor servi investitoriilor şi cum autorităţile vor reglementa problemele legate de acestea.

Ziarul BURSA: Cât de importantă este industria fondurilor de investiţii pentru piaţa de capital din Croaţia? Oferiţi-ne câteva detalii despre dimensiunea industriei şi despre industria fondurilor de pensii din Croaţia.

Ivana Gažić: Fondurile de pensii sunt investitori foarte importanţi pe piaţa de capital croată. La finalul anului trecut, valoarea totală a activelor nete ale fondurilor de pensii obligatorii şi facultative din Croaţia era de peste 16,7 miliarde de euro, iar de la începutul răspândirii coronavirusului în Europa activele acestora au crescut cu 0,6 miliarde de euro. La sfârşitul anului trecut, activele deţinute de cetăţeni în fondurile de pensii obligatorii se ridicau la 15,1 miliarde de euro, iar în fonduri facultative la aproape un miliard de euro. Croaţia are unul dintre cele mai dezvoltate sisteme de fonduri de pensii din această parte a Europei.

După un 2019 extrem de reuşit, în care numărul investitorilor în fondurile de tip OPCVM (Organisme de Plasament Colectiv în Valori Mobiliare) a crescut cu 4,1%, iar activele nete totale au urcat cu 18,1%, în 2020 activele nete ale acestor fonduri au revenit la nivelurile din 2018. Activele totale ale fondurile de investiţii din Croaţia (OPCVM) se ridicau la 2,4 miliarde de euro la sfârşitul anului 2020, cu 19,3% mai puţin comparativ cu sfârşitul anului 2019.

Ziarul BURSA: Începând cu 2014, Bursele de Valori din Zagreb şi Ljubljana găzduiesc un eveniment anual comun intitulat "Oportunităţi de Investiţii în Pieţele Europei Centrale şi de Est" ("CEE Investment Opportunities"). Care este scopul principal al evenimentului şi care sunt rezultatele concrete aduse în ultimii ani de acesta?

Ivana Gažić: Evenimentul a devenit o tradiţie anuală, oferind investitorilor întâlniri unu-la-unu cu reprezentanţi ai companiilor listate. A început în 2014 ca o conferinţă de investiţii de o zi, ce se organiza o dată pe an. Ca urmare a interesului tot mai mare din partea investitorilor, a devenit o conferinţă de două zile, pentru a răspunde cât mai multor cereri. În ultimii ani organizăm acest eveniment de două ori pe an, ca ediţie de primăvară şi iarnă. Scopul principal al evenimentului este facilitarea accesului companiilor listate slovene şi croate către investitorii locali şi internaţionali şi, astfel, consolidarea vizibilităţii şi lichidităţii. În ultimul timp am invitat şi companii macedonene, pentru a întări vizibilitatea regională şi a avea un portofoliu mai diversificat de sectoare reprezentate. Credem în importanţa contactului direct şi, până acum, am avut aproximativ 1.500 de întâlniri între companii şi investitori prin intermediul acestor evenimente.

Ziarul BURSA: Pe parcursul documentării pentru studiul pe care l-am realizat cu privire la piaţa de capital din Croaţia am observat că Bursa de Valori de la Zagreb nu operează o piaţă de derivate - contracte futures sau opţiuni pe indici, acţiuni individuale sau mărfuri. Care este principalul motiv pentru care ZSE nu oferă acest tip de produse. Plănuiţi să lansaţi la un moment dat în acest tip de instrumente financiare?

Ivana Gažić: Piaţa de capital croată este încă tânără şi trebuie să parcurgă o etapă de dezvoltare. În urmă cu aproape zece ani am avut listate produse structurate, care erau destul de interesante pentru investitori. Cu toate acestea, în ultimii ani nu au mai

existat emitenţi de astfel de instrumente. Dacă la un moment dat va reapărea interesul, suntem pregătiţi. Derivatele sunt o clasă de active ce au costuri legate de software şi de reglementare extrem de ridicate, atât pentru burse cât şi pentru Contrapărţile Centrale. Iar în acest moment, având în vedere faza de dezvoltare a pieţei de capital croate, lansarea pieţei instrumentelor derivate nu este obiectivul nostru pe termen scurt.

Ziarul BURSA: Care consideraţi că sunt avantajele regiunii noastre, a Europei Centrale şi de Est, comparativ cu Europa de Vest, ce pot contribui la dezvoltarea pieţelor bursiere? De asemenea, comparativ cu Europa de Vest, ţările din Europa Centrală şi de Est au o capitalizare mult mai mică în raport cu PIB-ul iar rulajele sunt mult mai mici. Ce soluţii vedeţi pentru reducerea acestor diferenţe?

Ivana Gažić: Pieţele de capital din Europa Centrală şi de Est sunt destul de mici, iar lipsa opţiunilor de investiţii face mai dificilă atingerea obiectivelor individuale investiţionale. Ca urmare a proceselor de tranziţie post-comuniste şi a lipsei de diversificare, există o puternică aversiune la risc, iar sistemul este încă destul de mult centrat pe sistemul bancar - depozitele au încă o pondere dominantă în economiile totale ale gospodăriilor. De asemenea, lipsa de alfabetizare financiară este o problemă. Cu toate acestea, în mod clar lucrurile se schimbă. Lucrăm mult cu emitenţii pentru a creşte nivelul de transparenţă şi pentru a consolida încrederea investitorilor. În cei unsprezece ani de activitate, prin intermediul Academiei noastre de la Bursa de Valori din Zagreb, am educat peste 10.000 de persoane. Derulăm o mare varietate de programe, de la cele pentru tineri până la cele pentru profesioniştii din piaţa financiară. Este un proces care necesită timp. În plus, împreună cu parteneri din Estonia, suntem co-proprietari ai Funderbeam South-East Europe, al cărei obiectiv este de a sprijini startup-urile aflate în căutare de capital. În plus, piaţa noastră Progress este printre primele din Europa înregistrate ca piaţă SMEGrowth (piaţă de creştere pentru companiile de tip IMM - n.r.).În acest fel ne străduim să oferim infrastructura şi mediul în care companiile pot accesa capital pe parcursul tuturor etapelor creşterii lor.

Ziarul BURSA: Cum vedeţi ideea cooperării active între bursele din regiune şi ce soluţii credeţi că pot fi implementate cu succes?

Ivana Gažić: Din 2015 suntem 100% proprietari ai Bursei de Valori din Ljubljana cu care împărtăşim un cadru istoric şi de dezvoltare similar. La sfârşitul anului 2019 am achiziţionat o participaţie de 5,3% la Bursa de Valori din Macedonia de Nord, cu scopul unor achiziţii ulterioare suplimentare. În 2014, împreună cu bursele de valori din Bulgaria şi Macedonia de Nord a fost înfiinţată compania SEE Link, cu scopul de a facilita direcţionarea ordinelor între bursele regionale. De asemenea, am semnat mai multe memorandumuri de înţelegere cu burse regionale, cu scopul de a face schimb de know-how şi de a oferi programe de educaţie prin intermediul Academiei noastre.

O anumită formă de consolidare reprezintă o cale naturală de dezvoltare nu numai pentru pieţele de capital mai mici, ci şi pentru pieţele mai mari, globale. Scopul este de a oferi pieţelor o vizibilitate mai mare, iar investitorilor şi companiilor un serviciu mai bun şi mai economic, precum şi mai multe oportunităţi atât pentru investiţii cât şi pentru atragerea de capital. Cooperăm cu succes cu burse de valori regionale de mai mulţi ani, iar intenţia noastră este să întărim şi mai mult cooperarea pentru satisfacţie reciprocă şi în beneficiul economiilor noastre.

Ziarul BURSA: De mai mulţi ani se discută la nivel european despre Uniunea Pieţelor de Capital (UPC). Cum vedeţi acest proiect - consideraţi că are un potenţial real? Cum vedeţi relaţia dintre acest proiect şi perspectivele unui hub regional în Europa Centrală şi de Est?

Ivana Gažić: Ne străduim să încorporăm obiectivele acestei iniţiative în strategia noastră, deoarece are ca scop eliminarea barierelor dintre investitori şi investiţii, facilitarea accesului la finanţare pentru companii, simplificarea anumitor procese din piaţa de capital şi crearea unei pieţe mai robuste şi mai sigure, ceea ce ne-ar plăcea tuturor să vedem. Bursa de Valori din Zagreb a fost până acum un participant activ la dialogul cu diferiţi stakeholderi şi organisme ale Uniunii Europene pe teme legate de pieţe de capital şi, recent, am fost numită în Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group - SMSG al ESMA (Autoritatea europeană pentru valori mobiliare şi pieţe). De asemenea, Comisia Europeană a numit Bursa de Valori din Zagreb membru al Technical Expert Group for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. Credem că acest lucru ne va oferi şi mai multe oportunităţi de a fi vocea unor pieţe mai mici din UE, cum este cea croată.

Ziarul BURSA: În final, vă rugăm să ne spuneţi care sunt obiectivele strategice ale Bursei de Valori de la Zagreb în următorii cinci-zece ani.

Ivana Gažić: Ne-ar plăcea să ne menţinem rolul de lider regional în materie de servicii aferente pieţelor de capital, să avansăm în continuare în procesul de creştere a nivelului de transparenţă şi educaţie, să oferim produse şi servicii noi şi, în general, să contribuim activ la schimbări pozitive pentru pieţele de capital din regiune.

Ziarul BURSA: Vă mulţumesc!

Capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe are quite small and the population suffers from a strong aversion to risk as a result of post-communist transition processes, according to Ivana Gažić, the President of the Management Board of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, who was kind enough to give us an interview about the capital market in the Republic of Croatia and regarding the possibility of a collaboration between the stock exchanges in our region. According to Ms. Gažić, the lack of financial literacy is also a problem for the markets in our region, but nevertheless things are improving and the Zagreb Stock Exchange is taking steps to increase the level of transparency and strengthen investor confidence in our neighboring market.

"We strive to provide the infrastructure and environment in which companies can access capital at all stages of their growth", says Ivana Gažić about one of the key roles of the Zagreb stock exchange for the Croatian economy.

BURSA Newspaper: In the former communist countries, stock exchanges reopened in the 1990s and were used in the first place for listing state-owned companies. How important was this process for the Croatian capital market?

Ivana Gažić: Zagreb Stock Exchange has had several beginnings in the past. Its history begun in 1907, and between World Wars it was one of the most modern European exchanges of that time. The stock exchange operations were suspended in 1945 and did not see its revival until as late as 1991, when 25 banks and two insurance companies established the Zagreb Stock Exchange as the central place of securities trading in the Republic of Croatia.The Zagreb Stock Exchange has kept this role to date. A rapid development of share ownership and trading in Croatia is best illustrated by the fact that in the first five years following the introduction of the electronic trading system, between 1995 and 2000, the Zagreb Stock Exchange market capitalization grew almost 10 times (982.6%). Companies had a need to raise capital, privatization processes were in place, it was necessary to educate all capital market participants, establish a legal framework etc.

We can say that establishing a national stock exchange was an extremely important step for the Croatian economy at that time.

BURSA Newspaper: To what extent does the Croatian government finance its deficit spending through the capital market? Also, how many new listings do you usually have in a year?

Ivana Gažić: There are certainly too few new listings, a few a year. Almost every government announces privatization, but in the last thirty years only several government privatization projects have gone public. We believe that it is extremely important that these processes take place on a larger scale: it would improve transparency, expand the investor base, and the educational role of these processes should not be neglected. In Croatia, savings are at record levels and this capital needs to be mobilized.

BURSA Newspaper: In the May regional BURSA conference you mentioned the fact that 2020 was the most profitable year in the last decade for your stock exchange. Was that just the impact of higher trading due to the February-March volatility or do you expect this trend of more trading to continue, maybe considering the fact that new investors have been drawn to the market in 2020 (like it has been the case in Romania for example)? Also, what has been the general trend in these past years, more trading or less from the local and international investors active in your stock market?

Ivana Gažić: The 2020 got off to a good start in terms of solid trading statistics, as a logical continuation of the very good year 2019. After the first COVID case in Croatia in February, the intense trading was marked by high market volatility over the following weeks, and daily turnoverswere three times as higher as usual.

The market activity was relatively subdued in April and, although halved, share turnover stood considerably higher than in January (approx. +50%). May and June brought about further market stabilisation, as well as a mild recovery in index values and market capitalisation, and the rest of the year was slightly less hectic than its first half.Order book trading turnover and total turnover in 2020 ended 4.5% higher, with order book share turnover exceeding that in the previous year by 5.6%. ETFs, which began trading in mid-Novembers, attracted substantial investor interest, ending the year in the "green" with almost EUR3 million in turnover in merely a few weeks. Foreign investors indeed had more courage than domestic ones, i.e. the share of active accounts of foreign investors in their total number was higher than domestic ones.

Also, Zagreb Stock Exchange has developed number of non-tradingrelated sources of income that also contribute to our ability to stay profitable even in challenging times.

BURSA Newspaper: Speaking of international investors, how much of the turnover on the Zagreb Stock Exchange is generated by foreign investors?

Ivana Gažić: Since the end of 2012 -right before Croatia joined the European Union - the number of accounts of retail foreign investors increased by 14.3 %, and the number of legal entities from abroad by a noticeable 70.5 %. Joining the EU was certainly a very positive signal for foreign investors.

BURSA Newspaper: How many retail investors are on the Zagreb Stock Exchange and how many active accounts are there (through which a transaction was made at least once every six months)? What is the dynamic of this type of accounts in the last couple of years?

Ivana Gažić: Foreign retail investors have opened almost 8,000 accounts, but only about 7% of them are active. Domestic individuals have about 863,000 accounts, 4% of them are active. Domestic legal entities have about 9,500 accounts, 17% are active.

BURSA Newspaper: What is the interest in the cryptocurrency space in Croatia and how do you see this market? In Romania for example there is a certain fever brought about by the big gains from the end of 2020 through the end of the first quarter.

Ivana Gažić: Capital has a tendency to go where there are fewer obstacles, so it is not surprising that younger investors are particularly interested in other forms of investment, such as cryptocurrencies, which is still unregulated territory at this moment. Croatia is no exception in this respect. However, we believe that there is a place for many forms of investing within the global financial system. Nevertheless, the lack of regulation in some investment classes such as cryptocurrencies makes access to this market significantly easier, but it also brings extremely high risks in the form of sudden price fluctuations and there were also examples of loss of access to accounts where such assets were located, to name a few. It is still to be seen how cryptocurrencies will serve investors and how regulators will address problems related to it.

BURSA Newspaper: How important is the investment fund industry for the Croatian capital market? Can you offer details on the size of the industry? What about the pension funds industry?

Ivana Gažić: Pension funds are very important investors on the Croatian capital market. Mandatory and voluntary pension funds in Croatia closed 2020 with more than EUR16,7 billion in total net asset value, and since the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus in Europe their assets have grown by EUR0,6 billion. At the end of last year, the assets held by citizens in mandatory pension funds amounted to EUR15,1 billion, and in voluntary funds to almost EUR1 billion. Croatia has one of the most developed pension fund systems in this part of Europe.

After an extremely successful 2019, in which the number of investors in UCITS funds was higher by 4.1 percent, and total net assets increased by 18.1 percent, in 2020 the net assets of these funds have returned to 2018 levels.The total net assets of UCITS investment funds in Croatia at the end of 2020 amounted to EUR2,4 billion, which is 19.3 percent less than at the end of 2019.

BURSA Newspaper: Since 2014, the Zagreb and Ljubljana Stock Exchanges host a joint annual event called "CEE Investment Opportunities". What is the main purpose of this event and what has been the result so far in these past years in terms on concrete results?

Ivana Gažić: The event has become a traditional annual event offering investors one-on-one meetings with listed companies. The joint event started in 2014 as a one-day investment conference once a year. Due to the growing interest of investors, itgrew into a two-day conference in order to cater to meeting requests of as many investors as possible. For the last several years we have been organizing this event twice a year, as a spring and winter edition. The main goal of the event is to facilitate the access of Slovenian and Croatian listed companies to local and international investors and thus strengthen their visibility and liquidity. Lately we have also invited Macedonian companies to join to further strengthen regional visibility and gain a more diverse portfolio of sectors represented at this event. We believe in the importance of direct contact, and so far,we have held about 1,500 meetings of companies and investors through these events.

BURSA Newspaper: In the study that we have done regarding the Croatian capital market, we observed that the Zagreb Stock Exchange does not operate a derivatives market - futures contracts or options, based on equity indices, individual stocks or currencies, commodities... What is the reason for which the ZSE does not offer these types of products? Do you plan on maybe launching at some point some of these types of financial instruments?

Ivana Gažić: The Croatian capital market is actually still young and has to go through some development path. Almost 10 years ago, we had listed structured products, which were quite interesting to investors, however, in recent years there are no issuers of such instruments. If at some point the interest of the issuer arises, we are ready for such instruments as well. Derivatives are asset class with extremely high software and regulatory costs, both for the exchanges and CCPs as well, and at this moment and considering the developmental phase of Croatian capital market, starting derivatives market is not ourshort-term goal.

BURSA Newspaper: What do you think are the advantages of our region, the CEE region, compared to Western Europe, that can contribute to a better development of the equity markets? Also compared to Western Europe, CEE countries have a lower market cap when compared to GDP and the turnover is much smaller. What solutions do you see for reducing this gap?

Ivana Gažić: CEE capital markets are rather small and the lack of investment options makes it more difficult to reach individual investment goals. There is a strong risk aversion as a result of the post-communist transitioning processes and the lack of diversification and the system is still pretty bank-centric - deposits still have a dominant share in the overall savings of households. A lack of financial literacy is also an issue. However, the things are definitely changing. We work a lot with companies to raise the level of transparency and strengthen investor confidence. Through our Zagreb Stock Exchange Academy, we have educated more than 10,000 individuals in 11 years of its operations. We run a variety of programs, from those for young people to those for financial market professionals. It is all a process that takes its time. In addition, with partners from Estonia, we are co-owners of Funderbeam South-East Europe, whose goal is to support startups in search of capital. Furthermore, our Progress market is among the first in Europe to be registered as a SMEGrowth market. In this way, we strive to provide the infrastructure and environment in which companies can access capital at all stages of their growth.

BURSA Newspaper: How do you see this idea of active cooperation between regional stock exchanges and what solutions do you think can really be implemented?

Ivana Gažić: Since 2015 we are 100% owners of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange with whom we share a similar historical and developmental framework. At the end of 2019 we acquired a 5.3% stake in the Macedonian Stock Exchange with an aim of further acquisition. In 2014 the company SEE Link was founded together with the Bulgarian and Macedonian stock exchanges, with the goal to facilitate order routing between regional exchanges. We have also signed several MoUs with regional exchanges with the aim of exchanging know-how and providing educations through our Academy.

Some form of consolidation is a natural development path not only for smaller but also for global, large capital markets. The goal is to provide markets with greater visibility, and investors and companies with a better and more economical service, as well as more opportunities for both investment and capital raising. We have been successfully cooperating with regional stock exchanges or many years and our intention is to further deepen the cooperation to the mutual satisfaction and benefit of our economies.

BURSA Newspaper: For several years there has been talk at the European level of a Capital Markets Union. First of all, how do you see this project, do you think there is real potential there, and secondly how do you see the relation between this project and the outlook for a regional hub in Central and Eastern Europe? Do you think these two ideas can work together?

Ivana Gažić: We strive to incorporate the goals of this initiative into our strategy because it is aimed at removing barriers between investors and investments,facilitating access to funding for companies, simplifying and economizing certain capital market processes, and creating more robust and secure capital market, and that is something that we would all love to see. The Zagreb Stock Exchange has so far been an active participant in the dialogue with various stakeholders and European Union bodies on capital market topics and recently I have been appointed to the Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group (SMSG) of ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority). Also, the European Commission has appointed the Zagreb Stock Exchange a member of the Technical Expert Group for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. We believe that this will give us even more opportunities to be the voice of smaller EU markets such as Croatian is.

BURSA Newspaper: And finally, what are the strategic objectives of the Zagreb Stock Exchange in the next 5 to 10 years?

Ivana Gažić: We would love to maintain our role of the regional leader in capital markets services, to further advance in raising the level of transparency, education, new products and services, and generally to actively contribute to positive changes in the capital markets in the region.

BURSA Newspaper: Thank you!

Recorded by Mihai Gongoroi